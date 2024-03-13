Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark has made an immense impact on women's basketball over the last couple of years, when she has burst into the national consciousness as one of the brightest stars the sport has ever seen. Clark has set several records during her tenure with Iowa, including recently becoming the NCAA's all-time leading scorer in both men's and women's basketball, passing the late LSU mens' basketball star “Pistol” Pete Maravich on March 3.
Clark's impact on the popularity of the sport can be seen not only in the frequency with which her name trends on social media but also in the TV viewership of her games.
Recently, FOX Sports PR announced that Caitlin Clark's record-breaking performance on March 3rd drew in 3,380,000 viewers on FOX, which was the most-watched women's game on any network throughout the entirety of the season (per FOX Sports PR on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter).
Furthermore, the media giant announced that the most-watched men’s and women’s regular season college hoops games of the season aired on FOX, and that men's and women's basketball had their most-watched regular seasons ever on FOX and FS1.
While the executives over at FOX are more than happy to rake in some extra cash on account of Clark's brilliance, the importance of her nightly dominance goes far beyond that, as she is helping to popularize women's basketball in a way that is truly unprecedented. The WNBA will hope to feel a similar boost in popularity when she takes her talents there next year.