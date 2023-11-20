Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark set the nets ablaze again, this time with an NCAA record during the Hawkeyes win against Drake.

Coming into Sunday, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes were looking to bounce back from an upset, 65-58 loss against Kansas State this past week. They were able to do so in impressive fashion, knocking off Drake, 113-90. Not only that, Clark was her usual, explosive self. With her performance against Drake, Clark set an NCAA scoring record for most 30+ point games in Division 1 women's basketball history.

🚨 NEW RECORD 🚨@CaitlinClark22 sets a new record for most 30-point games in DI women's basketball!#NCAAWBB x @IowaWBB pic.twitter.com/hTMn0ap3vH — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 20, 2023

In Iowa's win against Drake, Caitlin Clark finished with 35 points, six rebounds, ten assists and seven steals. That was Clark's second game of this season with at least 30 points. She dropped 44 points in a win against Virginia Tech on Nov. 9. Clark averaged 27.8 points per game last season, a career-high.

Through Iowa's first four games of the season, Clark has been averaging 30.0 points per game, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 28.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.4 percent shooting from the free throw line. Clark's shooting efficiency is down from previous seasons, but she likely just needs time to get those percentages back up.

Clark is a senior this season and thus she is eligible for the 2024 WNBA Draft. It is currently unknown as to whether or not she will declare for the draft. She has her COVID year of extra NCAA eligibility. She can opt to return to Iowa for one more season and then enter the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Following the win against Drake, Iowa has improved to 4-1 on the season. Last year they upset South Carolina in the Final Four before falling to LSU in the NCAA championship game.