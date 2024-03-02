Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is changing the game of basketball. Men or women, we truly haven't seen a player quite like her, maybe ever. Her ability to shoot from wherever she wants is something special. Clark has been doing great things for the Hawkeyes, and after this season, she will head to the WNBA.
Making the decision to head to the WNBA Draft wasn't an easy one for Caitlin Clark, but she made things official earlier in the week with her announcement. Now, she can focus on her final stretch with the Iowa women's basketball team.
“Getting the weight of the world off my shoulders and being able to enjoy this last month with my teammates is the biggest thing,” Clark said, according to an article from ESPN. “I kind of knew in my heart. I've gone back and forth a little bit, especially early in the year. As the season played out, it became clearer to me. I kind of knew what was going to be the right step for me, and obviously I had a lot of support system around me, and my family and friends. I think everybody supported my decision, and that's reassuring.”
Just like any decision, there were pros and cons to both sides. Clark has accomplished a lot at Iowa, but the world wants to know what she can do at the highest level of women's basketball. She is ready for that challenge.
“You weigh the pros and cons, and there's pros and cons both ways,” Clark said. “What we've been able to do here is so special, and that's not over. But I think I'm ready for the next chapter in my life, too. I've had quite a few conversations with our coaching staff, and they were always very supportive and helping me to try to understand both sides. I know a lot of Iowa fans may be a little bit sad, but for the most part, it seems like everybody is just very appreciative of what we've been able to do over my four years. And that means the world to me. Hopefully, we can go out the right way and just keep winning basketball games.”
Iowa women's basketball fans definitely will miss Clark, there's no question about it. So will Hawkeyes head coach Lisa Bluder, but she has done her job as she has gotten Clark ready to take the next step in her career into the WNBA.
“She's a tremendous player, and we would have loved to have her come back,” Bluder said. “But also, our job is to have them for four years and support them as best we can and try to prepare them for the next chapter in their lives. Her four years is up, even though she could have come back for another year. She's ready for a new challenge.”
Caitlin Clark has accomplished so much during her time at Iowa, but the one thing she still wants is a national title. The Hawkeyes certainly have a chance to do it this season.
“Obviously, my focus is here,” Clark continued. “My goal is to win a national title, that's plain and simple. And to be honest, I'm not really looking that far ahead to the WNBA.”
Another thing that is important to Clark is that all of her Iowa women's basketball teammates get the recognition that they deserve.
“They need to be celebrated the same way that I will be,” Clark said. “I want it to just be a celebration of what we've been able to give to this program and what we've been able to do.”
Lastly, as her Iowa career winds down, Clark wants to make sure that she is having fun down the stretch as her and the Hawkeyes look to make a deep postseason run.
“And I think that's my biggest focus going into the rest of the year: Just smile, have fun, play free,” Clark concluded. “That's really when I play my best basketball, so I'm excited.”
If you haven't watched a lot of Iowa women's basketball game this season, make sure you tune in for the NCAA Tournament. We are witnessing greatness, and Caitlin Clark is must-watch television.