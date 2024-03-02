Iowa star Caitlin Clark has rapidly become the biggest name in college basketball on either the men or women's side. This season she became the NCAA women's basketball all-time leading scorer. She's a mere 17 points away from passing Pistol Pete Maravich as the overall NCAA leading scorer. Caitlin Clark made the decision this week to enter the WNBA Draft once the season is over, but Iowa fans shouldn't worry as she's still focused on the ultimate prize as per Michael Vopel of ESPN.
“Obviously my focus is here,” Clark said. “My goal is to win a national title, that's plain and simple. And to be honest, I'm not really looking that far ahead to the WNBA.”
Caitlin Clark had the opportunity to use her COVID year and return to Iowa for another season but she is ready for the WNBA Draft. She's been ready. The only thing she has left to accomplish in her college career is winning a national title. Last season the Hawkeyes made it to the championship game, upsetting South Carolina along the way, before falling to LSU.
Iowa's last regular season game is against Ohio State on Sunday which will also serve as senior night for Clark. It will be the last regular season game for Clark on the Hawkeyes home court.
This season, Clark has been averaging 32.2 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 46.9 percent shooting from the field, 39.5 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.