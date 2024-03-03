As expected, Caitlin Clark broke Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon when Iowa women's basketball faced off against Ohio State. Unfortunately, her latest achievement was overshadowed by what appeared to be a serious injury suffered by her backcourt running mate in Molly Davis.
While all eyes were on Clark as she went to work breaking Maravich's record, Davis ended up suffering a serious right leg injury for the Hawkeyes. After getting some attention from trainers on the court, two of them eventually had to pick Davis up off the floor and carry her back to the locker room, which is an early indication that her injury could be severe.
Molly Davis is carried off the floor by two trainers. https://t.co/rXAnZt6CIu
— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) March 3, 2024
While Caitlin Clark is obviously Iowa's scoring leader, Molly Davis is a solid secondary ball handler who can take the pressure off of her superstar teammate. Davis' numbers don't jump off the page (6.3 PPG, 3.2 APG, 2.6 RPG, 53.9 FG%), but she hits a high percentage of her shots, and rarely makes poor decisions with the ball in her hands, which is why she is such a vital part of the Hawkeyes team.
With Davis out, Clark takes on an even bigger role for Iowa on offense, as she handles even more of the playmaking responsibilities for the Hawkeyes, in addition to her incredible scoring output. Hopefully Davis' injury isn't as serious as it initially seemed, but if she is forced to miss an extended period of time for Iowa, everyone knows that they will be in good hands so long as Clark is able to take the floor.