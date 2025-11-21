The UConn women's basketball team has been as good as expected, if not better, so far this NCAA season. The No. 1-ranked Huskies are sitting undefeated in 2025-26, walking away with decisive wins over No. 20 Louisville, Florida State, Loyola Chicago, and Ohio State with large score margins. However, they're in for their biggest test so far against sixth-seeded Michigan on Friday.

UConn has not yet faced an Associated Press-ranked top 10 team, but it sounds like the team is prepared for a showdown that will result in one of the 4-0 sides suffering its first loss of the campaign. Immediately after beating the Buekeyes on Sunday, Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma was already looking forward to the matchup with the Wolverines.

“Based on the little bit I've seen of Michigan, they will be, for sure, the best team we play this year by a long shot at this time in the season,” Auriemma said. ‘They're talented, they're smart, they're well-balanced, they play exceptionally well together.”

Article Continues Below

Michigan's sideline boss Kim Barnes Arico also poses an additional threat. She has experience beating UConn, having been a member of the St. John's team that brought the Huskies' 99-game win streak to a halt back in 2012.

However, UConn is exceptionally difficult to beat when playing at Mohegan Sun Arena. Auriemma's squad has an all-time 45-1 record on its home court, and it stands at 135-56 overall when both sides are ranked in the top 10.

With sophomore Sarah Strong having a standout start to the season, averaging 20.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, and star senior Azzi Fudd following solidly with 17.8 points and a team-leading 4.5 assists, the burden might be on Michigan to keep up with UConn.