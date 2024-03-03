In a touching prelude to a historic milestone, Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark shared a heartwarming moment with basketball icon Maya Moore just before Clark could potentially surpass Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA Division I scoring record. As the Hawkeyes prepare to face off on Sunday against Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, all eyes are on Clark, who needs just 18 points to eclipse Maravich's legendary total of 3,617 points.
The potential milestone was recognized by the Iowa women's basketball team, who surprised Clark with a visit from Maya Moore in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter. Clark let out an excited yell when she saw Moore.
It's 9:30 a.m., but the stars are out in Iowa City. @MooreMaya x @CaitlinClark22 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/0tc7xzLeTm
— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) March 3, 2024
This significant game not only marks Clark's senior day but also comes on the heels of her announcement to enter the 2024 WNBA draft, foregoing an additional year of eligibility. Her anticipated move to the WNBA, where she's projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever, has already sparked a surge in ticket sales. Average prices have soared to $598 since the beginning of February.
Averaging 28.3 points across her career, Clark stands on the brink of breaking a record set by Maravich, who achieved his feat without the benefits of a shot clock or 3-point line.
Her potential to surpass Maravich's scoring record is not just a testament to her skill, but also the evolution of the game and its athletes. Despite the inevitable scrutiny such a milestone might attract, Clark's impact on women's basketball is undeniable.
“She is just a phenomenal, phenomenal player who has helped change the women’s game,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said, per Eric Olson of the Associated Press. “She has helped bring an enormous amount of light and respect and viewers to the women’s game. She is awesome. She is a competitor.”