No. 6 Michigan women's basketball posted one of the most dominant offensive performances in program history Tuesday night, defeating Binghamton 120–50 and setting a new school record for points scored against an NCAA Division I opponent.

The 120-point total also marked the most ever scored against the Bearcats, surpassing Notre Dame’s 103 in 2018, per Bob Tripi of the Associated Press.

Michigan (4–0) controlled the game from the start, scoring the first nine points and building a 23-point lead after one quarter. The margin grew to 45 by halftime and 62 after three quarters, with the Wolverines’ largest lead reaching 73 late in the game. Olivia Olson and Syla Swords each scored 15 points to lead Michigan, while McKenzie Mathurin added 14, Te’Yala Delfosse scored 13, and Ashley Solfilkanich and Macy Brown finished with 12 apiece.

Coming off an unexpected blowout win over Notre Dame, Michigan used the matchup to refine its pace and maintain defensive pressure.

“We knew that we had to stay disciplined and just keep doing what we do, don’t take our foot off the gas,” junior guard Macy Brown said, as reported by Vily Souris of The Michigan Daily. “… Getting those stops allows us to score that many points, and just stay disciplined.”

Binghamton (2–2) was led by Bella Pucci with 14 points and Ashley Redd with seven. The 70-point margin marked the program’s second-worst loss, trailing only a 77-point defeat to Oneota during the 1973–74 season.

Michigan entered the game ranked second nationally in turnovers forced per contest and pressured the Bearcats into 30 turnovers, converting them into 45 points. The Wolverines shot 66.2% from the field — the second-best percentage in school history — while Binghamton shot 34.0%. Michigan also held a 43–20 rebounding advantage and tallied 29 assists.

Up next, Binghamton visits Akron on Thursday. Michigan faces top-ranked Connecticut on Friday in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.