Coen Carr wowed the home crowd with a vicious dunk highlight during the No. 17 Michigan State Spartans' matchup against the Detroit Mercy Titans on Friday night.

Going into the game, the Spartans were off to a great start for the 2025-26 season. They had a 4-0 record, getting wins over Colgate, Arkansas, San Jose State, Kentucky. Two of those games were against ranked opponents, standing out as one of the best teams in the country.

Carr has played a solid role in the team's success to start the campaign. His ability to stretch the floor and rebound the ball has been valuable when it comes to his two-way talents.

The athleticism he showcases on the court is another example of his effectiveness on the court. That much was the case midway through the second half when he received the lob pass from Jeremy Fears Jr. to throw down the ferocious alley-oop dunk.

THERE HE IS! COEN CARR DESTROYED THE RIM! @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/fXkCDWJWsx — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 22, 2025

How Coen Carr, Michigan State played against Detroit-Mercy

Coen Carr entertained the home crowd with the astounding dunk, helping No. 17 Michigan State blow out Detroit Mercy by a 84-56 score.

The Spartans dominated the game from start to finish. They boasted a 41-25 lead at halftime and never looked back, cruising on both sides of the ball while making life difficult for the Titans' offense.

Shot selection, rebounding and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Spartans prevailed in all three categories by making 46% of their total shots, securing 42 rebounds while limiting their turnovers to 12. It wasn't the same for the Titans as they only made 36% of their total chances, grabbed 31 rebounds and turned the ball over 15 times.

Four players scored in double-digits for Michigan State in the win, including Carr. He finished with a stat line of 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from downtown. Jeremy Fears Jr. led the team with 18 points and 11 assists, Jaxon Kohler put up 13 points and four rebounds, while Carson Cooper provided 12 points and six rebounds.

The No. 17 Spartans will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the East Carolina Pirates on Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.