No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team matched an Southeastern Conference record for consecutive 100-point games Monday night, extending its season-opening winning streak to five with a 101-71 victory over Tulane.

The road win marks the fifth consecutive contest this season in which the Tigers have eclipsed the century mark. The achievement equals the SEC record for consecutive 100-point outings, a standard set by LSU’s own national championship team at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Flau’jae Johnson led the scoring effort with 22 points, while MiLaysia Fulwiley contributed 20 points and six assists. Fulwiley’s free throw, following her eighth steal of the game with 26.9 seconds left, accounted for the team's 100th point.

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey emphasized the appeal of the team’s performance.

“These kids play with an entertainment piece to their game,” Mulkey said, as reported by Reed Darcy of The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “They can do things that people want to come see.”

Other key contributors for the Tigers included Mikaylah Williams with 16 points, Zakiya Johnson with 14 and Amiya Joiner with 12.

LSU’s offense started strong, responding to Tulane’s brief 2-0 lead — the first time the Tigers have trailed all season — with a 13-0 run as part of a 27-2 blitz. That led to a 33-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers held a 32-point lead in the second quarter before Tulane cut the deficit to 24 points, 58-34, at halftime. The 24-point halftime advantage was LSU’s lowest of the season, a contrast to the 39.8-point average margin from their first four games.

Mecailin Marshall led Tulane (2-2) with 20 points.

LSU (5-0) will host Alcorn State on Thursday. Tulane will play at North Dakota State on Friday.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.