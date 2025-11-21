The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Mark Campbell have built a reputation over the past couple of seasons of being able to land major players out of the transfer portal. This season, TCU brought in arguably their biggest transfer of the past few years in Olivia Miles, a potential lottery pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft. This season, Miles will share the TCU backcourt with Donovyn Hunter, another big transfer addition.

During a recent segment with college basketball reporter Autumn Johnson, Donovyn Hunter spoke about what it’s been like so far in sharing the TCU backcourt with Olivia Miles this season.

“I’m excited, Liv is great. Her vision is just like through the roof. It shocks me even playing with her,” Hunter said. “But utmost respect to her. I’m exited that I even get to play with her and be in connection with her. I mean ultimately, she’s a player that wants to get everybody eating. So for me, that’s exciting because I also like to do that. . .the work ethic that she has, the vision, the excitement, the hype that she brings to the team, I’m excited for everyone to watch.”

Miles has appeared in for games for TCU this season at a little over 33 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.8 steals with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 84.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In comparison, Donovyn Hunter has also appeared in all four games so far for TCU as the other starting guard at just about 29 minutes per game. She’s been averaging a 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals with splits of 61 percent shooting from the field, 48.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 50 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Horned Frogs have started off the season at 5-0 following their win on Thursday night against Tarleton State, and they’re currently ranked No. 10 in the nation.