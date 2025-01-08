The New York Knicks (24-13) will face the Toronto Raptors (8-28) on Wednesday night, looking to snap a three-game losing streak. The latest injury report lists Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks' star center, as questionable with right knee patellar tendinopathy.

In his most recent outing, Towns delivered a dominant performance, recording 44 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, and a steal in a 139-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. This season, he has been a cornerstone for New York, averaging 25.3 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 55% from the field and 44% from three-point range.

Karl-Anthony Town's injury status vs. Raptors

The Knicks are 2-0 in the season series against the Raptors. In their most recent matchup, New York secured a 139-125 victory, with Towns leading the way, posting 31 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and a steal. Across the two meetings, Towns has been dominant, averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and a block per game while shooting 64.3% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

The Knicks' most recent game was a 103-94 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday night, where they struggled offensively in Towns’ absence. Jalen Brunson led the team with 24 points and four assists before fouling out late in the contest. Mikal Bridges also added 24 points, along with five rebounds and two assists, but their efforts weren’t enough to avoid the loss.

Adding to the Knicks’ injury concerns, guard Miles McBride is also listed as questionable for Wednesday’s matchup. McBride has missed the last four games with a strained left hamstring. In 28 appearances this season, he has been a valuable contributor, averaging 9.8 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc.

The Raptors, meanwhile, enter the contest on a two-game losing streak and hold the league’s worst record at 8-28. Despite their struggles, Toronto will look to capitalize on New York’s injury concerns as they aim to end their skid.

The Knicks, who started their five-game homestand with a loss, are eager to turn things around and secure a much-needed victory. Updates on Towns’ and McBride’s statuses will be provided closer to the 7:30 p.m. tip-off.