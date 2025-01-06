The New York Knicks (24-12) are set to open a five-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic (21-16) after suffering two consecutive losses. Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks' star center, is listed as questionable with right knee patellar tendinopathy, according to the latest injury report.

Towns’ availability will be determined closer to the 7:30 p.m. tip-off. The 29-year-old has been a key contributor this season, averaging a career-high 25.3 points and 14 rebounds, along with 3.4 assists per game. He has also displayed remarkable efficiency, shooting 55% from the field and 44% from three-point range.

In his most recent game, Towns delivered an impressive performance, posting 44 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, and a steal in the Knicks' 139-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Karl-Anthony Towns' injury status vs. Magic

The Knicks have dominated the Magic in their season series, holding a 3-0 advantage. Towns contributed 16 points, eight rebounds, and a steal in their last matchup. Over the three games, he has averaged 20.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc.

The Magic, however, will be without key players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who are both recovering from torn right obliques. Their absences have forced Orlando to lean on other contributors as they navigate a challenging stretch of the season.

Jalen Brunson, the Knicks’ standout guard, is listed as probable with right calf tightness. He is having a stellar season, averaging 25.4 points, a career-high 7.7 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.1% from three. Brunson recorded 26 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in the previous meeting against Orlando.

Despite being shorthanded, the Magic aim to stay competitive as they try to end the Knicks’ dominance in the season series. The Knicks, meanwhile, are looking to use this matchup as an opportunity to snap their losing streak and maintain their strong position in the Eastern Conference standings.

Towns’ potential presence on the court could play a significant role in the outcome of the game, with updates on his status expected closer to tip-off.