Tyrese Haliburton could potentially miss Monday night's NBA In-Season Tournament QF game between the Pacers and the Celtics.

The Indiana Pacers are about to face the Boston Celtics in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Monday night, but they could be missing their best weapon of the campaign. With that said, the question is this: Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Celtics

Haliburton's name has popped up once again in the NBA's latest injury report ahead of Monday night's games due to an upper respiratory infection. The Pacers point guard missed Indiana's date with the Miami Heat in South Beach last Saturday, but his team survived his absence and eked out a 144-129 victory. In place of Haliburton in that Miami game, the Pacers opted to start Andrew Nembhard at the point guard slot. Nembhard managed to put up just four points but was able to dish out 11 assists to go with a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes of action.

Another absence by Tyrese Haliburton would likely be felt by the Pacers, especially since they are facing a powerhouse in the form of the Celtics. That scenario also means that Haliburton will miss out on a chance to help Indiana score a measure of revenge against the same team that blew the Pacers out for 51 points early last November — a game that the former Iowa Hawkeyes star also did not see action in.

On the season, Haliburton is averaging 27.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 11.8 assists per game while shooting 51.9 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from behind the arc.

So, when it comes to the question of if Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Celtics, the answer is 50-50 at the moment.