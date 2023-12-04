The NBA In-Season Tournament has finally reached the knockout rounds. The Indiana Pacers have earned the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a perfect 4-0 record. Only the Milwaukee Bucks are ahead of them due to point differential. The Pacers will be facing the Boston Celtics without Kristaps Porzingis, and they might short-handed as well. Tyrese Haliburton is on the Pacers injury report as questionable due to a respiratory infection as per Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files.

Tyrese Haliburton has been playing at an MVP level for the Pacers and it would be a major hit if he is unable to play in the opening round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. But according to Agness, Haliburton should be able to play. He missed the Pacers win against the Heat with a knee injury on Saturday.

This season, Haliburton has only missed two games so far. He’s playing a little under 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging a career-high 27.0 points per game, 3.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 51.9 percent shooting from the field, 44.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 88 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Not only are Haliburton’s 11.8 assists a career high, he’s also leading the league. His shooting percentages are all career highs as well.

The Pacers are only 10-8 though to start this season. They started out well last year, only to falter as the season went on. With Haliburton at the helm, they’re hoping for a different end to last season and playoff appearance.