Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been putting up video game numbers to start off the new season. That’s why it’s fitting that he had a moment straight out of NBA 2K in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Tuesday win over the Orlando Magic.

The 24-year-old was showered with MVP chants while he was taking free throws. Check out the awesome moment below:

MVP chants for SGA pic.twitter.com/6TcdUiTfS9 — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) November 2, 2022

Based on both that game and his recent body of work, it’s hard to deny that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played like a bona fide MVP candidate thus far. Against the Magic, he led the charge to overcome a 15-point deficit, completing the comeback for the 116-108 win. OKC outscored Orlando 23-4 in the final 6:39, with a handful of those buckets coming from SGA.

He finished with a superstar stat line – 34 points on 12 for 18 shooting to go along with four rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocks. After the game, Shai was asked about the MVP chants, the first instance of his young career:

“It felt cool, it felt like a video game,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said with a beaming smile on his face.

“it felt cool, it felt like a video game” Shai smiling big when talking about receiving MVP chants tonight. pic.twitter.com/6kJBoS28D8 — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) November 2, 2022

“Shai deserves all the chants,” said Lu Dort on his teammate getting some MVP love.

It’s not just the Thunder fans and his teammates that have taken notice of his stellar play. With the Thunder winning four straight, including going 3-0 last week, SGA was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

He’s averaging over 31.5 points per game on absurd efficiency on a team that, as things stand, is above .500. Chant away, everybody.