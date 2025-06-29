The Oklahoma City Thunder turned Sunday into a crucial workday. Locking in new contracts.

The NBA Finals champions presented a $24 million deal to Jaylin Williams Sunday. But didn't stop signing checks after. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed who signed next with OKC.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder intend to sign guard Ajay Mitchell to a new three-year contract worth nearly $9 million after declining his 2025-26 team option, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X (formerly Twitter). “OKC and Life Sports Agency CEO Todd Ramasar and agent Mike Simonetta negotiated the new deal for Mitchell.”

Charania added more context into the afternoon OKC decision post Williams.

“Oklahoma City today locks in Jaylin Williams and now Mitchell, who averaged 6.5 points and 17 minutes last season for the NBA champions. Mitchell was the 38th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft for OKC,” Charania shared.

Who could be odd man out on Thunder? 

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
LeBron James with the logos of every NBA team in the background.
Ranking 5 best LeBron James trade destinations after Rich Paul’s bombshell Lakers quotesBailey Bassett ·
thunder, oklahoma city thunder, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
1 sneaky good player Oklahoma City Thunder must sign in 2025 NBA free agencyGarrett Kerman ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, left, Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein, back, and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams, right, gather around Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt during the Oklahoma City Thunder Champions parade closing ceremony at Scissortail Park.
Thunder hand out $24 million contract after tradePreston Byers ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talks to Chris Paul after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander takes hilarious shot at Chris Paul’s ageOwen Crisafulli ·
Nique Clifford greets NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 24th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Oklahoma City Thunder 2025 NBA Draft grades for each pickLorenzo J Reyna ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) and forward Dillon Jones (3) during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center.
Thunder trade NBA champion guard to WizardsDavid Yapkowitz ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

OKC general manager Sam Presti and head coach Mark Daigneault are making the early attempts to keep their title winning core together.

Yet there's no guarantee everyone from the 2024-25 champs will return. Not with free agency on the horizon. Plus with the 2025 NBA Draft already coming and going.

Speaking of the latter, OKC made two huge moves that is bound to alter the roster moving forward. The Thunder drafted Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer. The first round selectin Sorber already looks like he's helping push one OKC contributor out.

Isaiah Hartenstein faces a shake future post draft. The big man became a key rotational piece and part-time starter when called upon. He still has one year left on the three-year, $87 million deal he signed in July 2024.

Barnhizer is compared to beloved playoffs and NBA Finals star Alex Caruso. Yet Caruso's deal can allow him to stay on board until the 2028-29 season.

If anything, these trio of players face uncertain futures on the franchise: Adam Flagler, Branden Carlson and Alex Ducas. All three have their two-way contracts expiring. Clearing the way for Barnhizer and Sorber to claim their future roster spots.