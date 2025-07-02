Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Lu Dort felt the difference of when his team's back were against the ropes in their seven-game series against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. The Thunder faced many hurdles en route to its first championship in franchise history as Dort reflected on the reward of an unprobable run. Then, he reflected on which opponent Oklahoma City feared most.

Amid their best-of-7 series that went the distance, Dort says the Nuggets struck the most fear throughout the postseason, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“Denver Nuggets was the one that had us shaking a little bit,” Dort said. “They won before. They've been in those kinds of position. They did a great job as well, responding.

For ESPN's Danny Green, another nerve-wrecking moment throughout the Thunder's postseason run was its double-digit, second-half deficit against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

“We were a little nervous that. I'm gonna be honest but we just knew that we could get it done,” Dort said. “We just had to do it together and we came back in that game.”

Lu Dort when they trailed 2-1: "Denver Nuggets was the one that had us shaking a little bit. They won before.” On Game 4 against the Pacers: “We were a little nervous. I'm gonna be honest but we just knew that we could get it done"

pic.twitter.com/bACfgCakaP — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Thunder avoided a 3-1 hole as MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of Oklahoma City's final 16 points in a crucial comeback in Game 4 against the Pacers. He scored these points in the last 4:38, including 11 in the last 2:58 to tie the series 2-2.

Lu Dort reflects on ‘crazy ride' to become Thunder champion

Article Continues Below

Veteran Alex Caruso can relate to Lu Dort's journey from G League prospect with the Oklahoma City Blue to NBA champion. However, the biggest difference between the two is Dort remained with the same franchise throughout his entire career, whereas Caruso won his first championship with the Lakers in 2020 before joining the Thunder.

Dort still remembers the day his named wasn't called after entering the 2019 NBA Draft.

“It’s crazy, looking back to my first year. I went undrafted six years ago. June 19 was the draft. That week was probably the worst week of my life,” Dort said. “You look now, June 22, 20225, it’s crazy how I still go back, and I had to trust the process. And how this organization gave me a great opportunity. I’m grateful and I’m happy to be here.”

His road to a championship is a testament to the destination an undrafted player can land, as Dort advises prospects in on a similar path.

“It’s possible and you gotta believe,” Dort said. “If you asked me 10-15 years ago, if I knew I’d be here, not at all. No chance. I just had to believe and work on my game and really trust my process.”

Dort has come a long way.