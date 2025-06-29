The Oklahoma City Thunder are bringing back a piece of their bench unit after winning the 2025 NBA championship.

Jaylin Williams has agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract extension with OKC, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, who reported that, as part of the deal, the Thunder declined Williams' team option, which would have guaranteed him $2.19 million this season.

Williams, nicknamed J-Will to avoid confusion with teammate Jalen “J-Dub” Williams, is a key part of the Thunder's incredible depth. Although he averaged 16.7 minutes per game in the regular season and 8.3 minutes in the playoffs, he proved valuable in brief moments as a 6-foot-8 forward who could play either the four or five when needed while shooting around 40% on 3-pointers. Additionally, he has proven to be a proficient distributor in his relatively limited role.

The 34th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Williams turns 23 years old today, and signing a deal worth $24 million is as good of a birthday gift as one could get.

Considering his age, Oklahoma City certainly hopes Williams continues to develop, especially if his role were to happen to grow. While his career averages are 5.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, he averages 12 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal and block per 36 minutes — all while shooting 39% on 3-pointers and with true shooting and effective field-goal percentages of 57.0% and 54.8%, respectively.

Earlier this season, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault called Williams a “great developmental story” for OKC and a “great leader for this team,” signifying his value to what would become a championship team.

Williams is just one piece of the deep and skilled Thunder roster, though, as nine other players averaged more minutes in the regular season and 10 did in the playoffs. If the Thunder were to part ways with one or multiple of Kenrich Williams, Lu Dort, or Isaiah Hartenstein during the course of Williams' new contract, that may open up the rotation for Williams to become a bigger part of the Thunder's winning formula.