The Oklahoma City Thunder quickly shifted to building the roster mode following their victory parade. The NBA Finals champions had 24 hours to prepare for the Wednesday NBA Draft.

OKC did indeed make one intriguing selection. Taking Nique Clifford at No. 24 overall out of Colorado State. But the thoughts of Clifford teaming with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company quickly became erased.

The Thunder sent Clifford to the Sacramento Kings. The champs then added a future projected 2027 first round selection.

That doesn't mean OKC completely ignored the 2025 draft. Especially as a franchise that discovered Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams through the draft.

Here's the grades OKC earns following the conclusion of the '25 session.

Round 1, Pick No. 15: F/C Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

A new low post scoring threat is heading to the Larry O'Brien Trophy holders.

He leaves the Hoyas averaging 14.5 points per game. Sorber also grabbed 8.5 rebounds per game. He ended his college career delivering a streak of four straight games of hitting double digits in scoring. But he produced eight double-double contests. Sorber even had to fight off a late season injury before declaring for the draft.

The 6-foot-10, 255-pounder adds length next to Williams and Holmgren. But his shooting from behind the arc lacked consistency.

“Sorber is a great low-post scorer who was active on defense. He was willing to shoot open 3-pointers in college, but the results weren’t there despite solid mechanics,” his scouting report reads.

This pick, though, speaks to Mark Daigneault boosting the defense. Especially with centers Jaylin Williams and Branden Carlson free agents soon. Isaiah Hartenstein is one more potential odd man out with the rookie coming in. Sorber will aim to bring his imprint on the defensive side.

Grade: A

Round 2, Pick 14 (Selection No. 44): Guard Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern

Barnhizer improved his scoring every season for the Wildcats. He leaves the Big Ten university averaging 17.1 points per game as a senior. Barnhizer etched out 11 games of hitting 20 points or higher.

He struggled against a Dylan Harper-led Rutgers team, though, by settling for 10 points. The guard then scored three and four points against No. 17 Illinois and No. 16 Michigan State, respectively, during January.

He's not expected to add an immediate scoring threat to OKC's arsenal, though. Like Sorber, he's another defensive move.

“Defense is his standout trait, and he made the All-Defensive team just as much through impressive team defense as he did racking up steals and blocks,” his scouting report revealed.

But what can he bring to a loaded offense featuring no shortage of scoring options?

“Offensively, shooting is the biggest question mark, as his outside jumper and free-throw shooting were inconsistent,” the report reads. “Still, he makes up for that with quality ballhandling and playmaking.”

OKC adds a future rotational piece to a deep roster. This should win over Thunder fans: Barnhizer has earned Alex Caruso comparisons. OKC fans watched Caruso spearhead the defensive charge during this title run. If he's anywhere close to Caruso's defensive game, you're looking at a new fan favorite inside the Paycom Center.

Grade: B