Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been partying it up in the wake of their 2025 NBA Finals victory over the Indiana Pacers. However, on Saturday, Gilgeous-Alexander took a quick break from his celebrations to take a hilarious jab at his former teammate, San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul spent the 2019-20 campaign together on the Thunder, with the veteran Paul playing a big role in helping with the younger SGA's development. Even though they only spent one season as teammates, the two formed a close bond, with Paul attending a couple of Oklahoma City's games during their playoff run to support Gilgeous-Alexander. So when Paul shared a post on Saturday commemorating his 20-year anniversary of getting drafted in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander left a quick two-word reply.

“Old ahhhhhhh,” Gilgeous-Alexander commented in response to Paul's post.

Article Continues Below

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder continue to celebrate 2025 NBA Finals victory

Gilgeous-Alexander was only in his second year in the league when he teamed up with Paul, but he showed early signs of stardom during that season. That led to the 2024-25 campaign, when Gilgeous-Alexander led the league in scoring with 32.7 points per game, while also taking home the 2025 MVP Award in addition to a slew of other achievements, with the best of the bunch seeing OKC win a championship.

Now, SGA and his squad will be looking to build off of this season and prove that they can become the dynasty that many folks believe they are capable of becoming. Paul, meanwhile, will be looking to find a new home in free agency, as a return to the Spurs doesn't seem all that likely in the wake of the 2025 NBA Draft. Who knows, maybe he could team up with Gilgeous-Alexander again in hopes of winning that ever-elusive championship before he retires. After all, as Gilgeous-Alexander noted, he is getting up there in age.