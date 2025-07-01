The Oklahoma City Thunder finished off a dominant season by winning the 2025 NBA championship. Mark Daigneault's team was led by 2025 MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA forward Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren. While the team played through bumps and bruises, Williams finally got surgery for a right wrist injury suffered during the Thunder's postseason run.

Luckily for Daigneault and the rest of the Oklahoma City organization, Williams has a chance to return before the beginning of the 2025-26 season. According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, he will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks after a successful surgery.

The first-time All-Star played through the pain throughout the Western Conference playoffs. While the injury affected his shooting hand, the third year pro did not use it as an excuse. He told reporters during the second round that while he was not at 100% health, his wrist was not impeding his ability to get shots up.

“That's not the reason why I'm making or missing shots,” Williams said. “It hasn't affected anything that's been going on.”

Williams has grown from a lottery pick into a key piece of the Thunder's future. After Gilgeous-Alexander's record-breaking contract, Williams and Holmgren are the next in line.

Daigneault and Oklahoma City general manager Sam Presti want to keep the core of the team together. The Thunder have already made a move to open up a roster spot, sending Dillon Jones to the Washington Wizards. After winning the first championship in franchise history, Oklahoma City focused on making it back-to-back titles.

Despite the fact that Williams has plenty of time to recover, wrist injuries are a big deal. However, the Thunder have experience playing without their best players. Both Isaiah Hartenstein and Holmgren missed long periods of time last season and Oklahoma City weathered the storm. Not having Williams at their disposal is a problem, but Daigneault has shown that he can deal with it.

After a successful surgery, the attention turns towards Williams' recovery. The forward has months to get healthy before next year's regular season kicks off. The Thunder would like to have him back by then in order to send a message to the rest of the Western Conference.

The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks have been the darlings of the NBA offseason so far. However, other teams in the West have made significant moves to take Oklahoma City down.

The Thunder are still favorites to win next year's title. Fortunately for them, Williams figures to be completely healthy and ready to go when the season kicks off.

More Thunder News
Nov 26, 2012; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russelll Westbrook (0) is congratulated by Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) after a play against the Charlotte Bobcats during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images
Kevin Durant makes ‘too quick’ confession about Thunder tenureJaren Kawada ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of a game at Paycom Center.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285 million Thunder contract extension becomes largest in NBA historyBrett Siegel ·
LeBron James photoshopped in Thunder jersey (number 23)
Thunder trade proposal for LeBron James adds four-time champion to Finals winnersBailey Bassett ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hugs Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti after their team defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in game five of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center
Sam Presti reveals Thunder’s offseason plan after 2025 NBA Finals victoryJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder player Jalen Williams splashes water on fans during the 2025 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder championship parade.
Thunder star Jalen Williams hit with wrist surgery revelation after winning NBA titleJason Patt ·
Thunder veteran Alex Caruso next to the Larry O'Brien trophy with a picture of Alex Caruso in a Lakers jersey from 2020 next to a picture of Alex Caruso in an Oklahoma City Blue jersey from 2016 in the background with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault in the background
Alex Caruso opens up on his ‘full-circle moment’ with ThunderJosue Pavon ·