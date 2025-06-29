LeBron James has spent each of the last seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. When he joined the team, it was widely assumed that the all-time great wouldn't have many great years left. Instead, the best small forward ever has defied Father Time and is slated to play in a record 23rd NBA season. James just picked up the $52.6 million player option on his contract for next season, but Rich Paul had some interesting comments when James did so.

Paul, who is James' agent, said, “We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.” While that wasn't an outright trade request from the mouth of James' agent, it did open up the door for a trade, which hadn't previously been thought of as a possibility by NBA fandom. Paul continued, “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.”

The Lakers traded for Luka Doncic ahead of last season's trade deadline. While James is seemingly happy with his pairing alongside Doncic, who was acquired in one of the biggest fleeces ever, the move put the Lakers on a timeline that is more set up for the future rather than the present. Los Angeles' roster is solid as of now, but it might not be deep enough to win a championship, which James clearly wants to do again before retiring. Any potential James trade would likely need to include his son, Bronny James, but what destinations actually make sense if the former first overall pick truly does want to be moved? Check out the gallery to find out.

5. LeBron James to the Denver Nuggets

If James wants to win another championship,it would make sense to join the team that he has struggled against in recent years. The Denver Nuggets won the NBA Finals in 2023, and they swept James' Lakers along the way. Denver beat the Lakers in a five-game series that included two Jamal Murray game-winners in the first round of the 2024 playoffs as well. All in all, the squad led by Nikola Jokic has won 15 of the last 20 games between the Lakers and the Nuggets.

Leaving Los Angeles for Denver could be looked at in a similar light to when Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors after the Warriors knocked Durant out of the playoffs. Durant was criticized for that decision to join the enemy, but at the end of the day, it resulted in two championships. James has been unable to beat the Nuggets, but he could potentially win with them.

The Nuggets were actually interested in pursuing James dating back to 2018. Nobody knew that Jokic would become one of the best centers ever at that point. The big man from Serbia and the kid from Akron are two of the smartest NBA players ever, and their playmaking prowess, passing expertise, and unmatched basketball IQ would make for a fun pairing. Michael Porter Jr. has been rumored as a trade candidate for the Nuggets this offseason because he had a rough postseason.

Porter is an excellent 3-point shooter who better fits a Doncic timeline, and he'd thrive catching passing from Doncic as he has from Jokic, so he could be used as the primary trade chip in a deal for James. James, meanwhile, could be the piece that gets Denver back into the NBA Finals. The Nuggets need depth, and having both Jokic and James on the roster could be enough to incentivize free agents to come to Denver for cheap.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves add LeBron James

The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the most aggressive teams in pursuing a trade for Durant. Ultimately, the Phoenix Suns took a deal from the Houston Rockets. A deal for a different veteran legend might not be a bad idea for Minnesota, as James would be a pretty great consolation prize.

The Timberwolves have lost in the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons. They need a player who can get them over the hump. James has been to the conference finals 12 times, winning 10 of those appearances. He clearly knows what it takes to get to the NBA Finals, which is something the Timberwolves have never done in franchise history.

The rumored package for Durant was something along the lines of Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, either Terrence Shannon Jr. or Rob Dillingham, and a draft pick. It might cost less to acquire James, considering he is already 40 years old. If that is the case, it could make sense to pair James and Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves just extended Naz Reid and drafted Joan Beringer in the first round while also bringing back Julius Randle. They seem ready to move off of Gobert, and it is clear that they coveted another star who can take some of the offensive burden off of Edwards' shoulders. The Lakers, meanwhile, are desperate for a starting center. Therefore, a trade of James to the Timberwolves could make sense.

3. Golden State Warriors pair LeBron James and Steph Curry

James and Stephen Curry battled it out for years, which led to many fans fantasizing about what a pairing between the two could look like. James is the greatest physical specimen that the league has ever seen, while Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. Both are past their primes, but it would be cool to see them end their careers teaming up together rather than trying to beat one another.

James could be traded alongside his son for Jimmy Butler. Butler fit great with the Warriors after being traded for last season, but a trade for James might be too tempting to pass up, even though Butler is the younger player. James could thrive in the do-it-all wing role that Butler found success in with the Warriors.

Curry, James, and Draymond Green only have a few good years left, but together, they might have enough left in the tank for one more championship run.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder trade for LeBron James

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are in a great position. Clearly, they have the talent on the roster to win now, and they don't need to make any desperation moves. However, they also have the firepower to trade for whichever superstar they want. The Thunder have so many young assets and future draft picks that they can likely outbid any other team for any player on the trading block, and that includes James.

James would be a luxury for the Thunder and not a necessity. If he truly wants a trade to a contender, though, he could hold out for whichever team he wants, as he is one of two players with a no-trade clause on his contract. James would fit well in Oklahoma City, too, as the team prioritizes excellent passers with a high feel for the game. His 3-point shot has improved over the years, too, further enhancing what could be a great fit.

The Thunder seem unlikely to sacrifice their young core or unload tons of future draft capital for a 40-year-old. After all, they've built their team the right way. They've got picks to spare, though, so they could trade for James if they really wanted to. No team offers the all-time scoring leader a better chance to win one more ring than the Thunder would.

1. LeBron James' homecoming with Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers would have some serious hoops to jump through to get under the second apron and make a move for James, but a second homecoming makes too much sense for the Ohio native. James went to high school just outside of Cleveland, he was drafted by the Cavaliers, and he delivered the team a promised championship after returning from a stint with the Miami Heat.

Ending his career where it started would make for a storybook ending to a memorable career for James. The Cavaliers have a championship-caliber roster, too. They showed this with a 15-game winning streak to start the 2024-25 season, which was the second-best undefeated streak ever. Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen form arguably the best big four in the NBA.

One or more of the players might have to be moved to make the money work, and a deal might not make the most sense from a roster-building perspective for the Cavaliers. Even so, everybody would like to see this heartwarming story to end James' career, and both he and the Cavaliers have proven in the past that they are happy reuniting.