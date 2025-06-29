Veteran center Jaylin Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly agreed to a $24 million contract extension. In his third season, Williams recorded two triple-doubles for the Thunder. He's also carved out a unique role as a two-way third-string center with a strong voice and leadership presence in the locker room. Filling in for injured starting forward Chet Holmgren, who missed 50 regular-season games, or Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin made his presence felt.

After becoming an NBA champion, Williams secured a three-year deal to remain with the Thunder, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Thunder C/F Jaylin Williams is signing a new three-year, $24 million contract extension with the franchise,” Charania reported. “Thunder declined Williams' $2.1M team option and negotiated the new raise with his agents Marcus Monk and Sean Kennedy of Excel Sports.”

Then, Williams reacted to the news about himself with a GIF of himself on his X, formerly Twitter.

The GIF is from one of the Thunder's many group walk-off interviews, which is a reaction to something Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. It's one many fans are familiar with as Oklahoma City welcomes Jaylin back for the foreseeable future.

Williams averaged 5.9 points on career-best 43.9% shooting, including 39.9% from deep, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 2024-25. He also started in nine regular-season games, including in a 145-111 win against the Utah Jazz, where Williams recorded his third triple-double (15 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists). This happened 12 days after Jaylin finished with 19 points, 17 rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals in a 133-100 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the win, Williams discussed the significance of reaching such an impressive career milestone.

“It’s always an honor when you’re put into a group with a bunch of amazing players,” Williams said. “I’m super thankful that God gives me the opportunity to play basketball every day, and puts me in a position to be able to showcase my skills. Regardless of what the opportunity is, I’m just going to go out there and play my game. Bring energy to the team, and do whatever the team needs.”

Williams recorded his first triple-double (10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists) in a 107-89 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 7.

Jaylin Williams' NSFW parade message for Thunder fans

Veteran Jaylin Williams' speech had Thunder fans screaming after their championship parade in downtown Oklahoma City. Williams knew just how to evoke the passion fans felt throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

“They said we were too young! They said Oklahoma shouldn’t have a team!” Williams said. “But guess what? We’re the f****** champs!”

Williams brings plenty of value on a three-year, $24 million deal for the Thunder.