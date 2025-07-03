Recently, the Oklahoma City Thunder hoisted the first NBA championship trophy in franchise history thanks to a Game 7 win over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. It was a resounding vindication that had been defying the odds all year.

One of the main sources of doubt regarding this Thunder team was their youth–in fact, the Thunder became the second youngest team ever to win an NBA Finals.

Recently, Oklahoma City big man Isaiah Hartenstein stopped by The Rich Eisen Show and revealed a unique method that Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault used to motivate his team before games.

“He would sometimes show us before games, before practices, animals hunting. Kind of weird stuff like that,” said Hartenstein, per Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire on X, formerly Twitter.

Daigneault is also among the youngest head coaches in the NBA, further helping the Thunder solidify themselves against the doubters this spring.

Article Continues Below

In some ways, his unorthodox methods are reminiscent of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who has also implemented some off the wall techniques to help get his team in the right frame of mind and convey his messages.

The Thunder are in the unique position of having won the NBA championship and still having several avenues to get better over the next few years. Much of Oklahoma City's core of players, including Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, have likely not yet even hit their primes, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is only at the beginning of his.

That, combined with the treasure trove of draft assets at general manager Sam Presti's disposal, means that these Thunder could be around for quite some time.

The Thunder have already signed Gilgeous-Alexander to a massive contract and did not lose a single member of their main rotation to either free agency or trade.

More Thunder News
Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) comes back up court against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Did Thunder’s Isaiah Hartenstein just throw shade at Jalen Brunson led Knicks offense?Zachary Weinberger ·
Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) with head coach Mark Daigneault after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center with the Nuggets logo in the background
Lu Dort reveals which team had Thunder ‘shaking’ in NBA PlayoffsJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) drives to the basket against IIndiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Thunder’s Jalen Williams gets timetable for return after wrist surgeryZachary Howell ·
Nov 26, 2012; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russelll Westbrook (0) is congratulated by Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) after a play against the Charlotte Bobcats during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-Imagn Images
Kevin Durant makes ‘too quick’ confession about Thunder tenureJaren Kawada ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) smiles after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of a game at Paycom Center.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285 million Thunder contract extension becomes largest in NBA historyBrett Siegel ·
LeBron James photoshopped in Thunder jersey (number 23)
Thunder trade proposal for LeBron James adds four-time champion to Finals winnersBailey Bassett ·