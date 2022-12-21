By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Just when it looked like the Phoenix Suns were on cruise control again after winning three games in a row, a stretch that came after a crippling five-game losing streak, they suffered an especially frustrating 113-110 loss at home Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. Washington entered the game having lost all its previous 10 games and played without Kristaps Porzingis and yet managed to steal a win in the desert.

Making the optics worse for the Suns was the public exchange during a huddle between head coach Monty Williams and center Deandre Ayton. Williams clarified in the postgame conference, however, that he was not just mad at Ayton but at the entire Suns teams for a lackluster showing on the floor.

Via Duane Rankin of AZ Central:

“It was the whole team in those moments. It wasn’t just Deandre, it was the whole group out there not executing properly. It was a bit of frustration, but that happens. That was not an isolated one person or one player thing.”

The Suns had plenty of missed opportunities in the Washington game. They had a +9 advantage in attempts from the field but converted only 46.1 percent of their tries from the floor. Phoenix also looked tired defensively, leading to lazy fouls that ended up getting the Wizards a total of 37 free-throw attempts to just 19 by the Suns.

Phoenix is still viewed as an NBA title contender despite the loss to the Wizards, but the Suns can’t afford to let their emotions cause any more ruin to their chemistry.