A different set of fireworks will explode in next year's July 4 celebrations as the UFC will take over the White House. President Donald Trump and UFC chief Dana White agreed to hold a fight card as part of the United States' 250th anniversary.

As soon as Trump made the announcement last month, fans quickly made predictions on who would be featured in the main event. Jon Jones, Ilia Topuria, Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev, and Sean O'Malley easily came to mind.

There's also Conor McGregor. He has already shown excitement about possibly participating in the upcoming event. For White, “The Notorious” seems a dependable choice despite his past controversies, a sign that there's mutual interest.

“I trust Conor. McGregor has never—unless he seriously injured—this guy has always delivered. Jon, I’m a little more skeptical about,” said the UFC president on “The Jim Rome Show.”

Dana White is asked if he trusts Conor McGregor and Jon Jones to headline the UFC White House card “I trust Conor… Jon I’m a little more skeptical about.” 😬 🎥 @jimrome #UFCpic.twitter.com/Occ9qBIZaw — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 14, 2025

The 37-year-old McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier after his left leg got snapped in the first round.

He may be past his prime, but McGregor could still draw in a huge crowd with his personality and antics, something that the publicity-loving Trump might want when the White House hosts the UFC.

“Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House. I would be honored! Count me in!” wrote McGregor on X following Trump's announcement.

The 56-year-old White earlier said Jones is his top choice for the main event. The two-time champion recently retired but has returned to possibly joining the historic event.

“(Jones) already came back. He already put himself back in the testing pool, saying he wants to fight at the White House. He’s back, but we’re not talking about fights for him right now,” said White.

He added that he will meet with Trump in the coming days to discuss the logistics. The seminal event will be broadcast live on CBS as part of the new seven‑year deal between the network, UFC, and Paramount+.