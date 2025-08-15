Carlos Mendoza hasn't been happy with the New York Mets' recent struggles following their series-ending loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

The Mets have been in poor shape going into the contest, being 1-9 in their last 10 games. This had their overall record slip in the National League standings, losing their status as one of the better teams in the conference.

Unfortunately, they couldn't win the series after losing 4-3 on Thursday, losing 2-1 in the three-game set. Even though they maintain an overall winning record, Mendoza did not hold back on how his team performed in the series finale after the game.

“Whenever we're getting the offense, we're not getting starting pitching. Today we got starting pitching, we got some timely hitting, but we couldn't close it out,” Mendoza said.

How Carlos Mendoza's Mets played against Braves

Carlos Mendoza's Mets were just unable to take momentum away from the Braves, resulting in the series loss.

New York only managed to land six hits after 30 at-bats, including one homer from Francisco Lindor. However, they were unable to apply pressure on Atlanta's pitchers, which ended up in them having a tough offensive night.

The Mets' bullpen couldn't do enough down the stretch to keep the Braves' offense quiet. They gave up nine hits after 36 at-bats, which includes one homer in the fourth inning. Kodai Senga had the start as he pitched for 5.2 innings, striking out seven batters while conceding five hits and two runs. Ryan Helsley got the loss after giving up two hits and two runs after one inning.

New York fell to a 64-57 record on the season, holding the second spot of the NL East Division standings. They are five games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed.

The Mets will look to recover in their next series, remaining at home. They host the Seattle Mariners as Game 1 will take place on Aug. 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET.