In recent weeks, it seemed as though the New York Mets had put their rough stretch earlier in the season completely in the rearview mirror. But the past 15 games have gone as poorly for the Mets as they could have envisioned, as they are in the middle of a 2-13 stretch made worse by their 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

The Mets have fallen so far off the pace in the NL East standings, with the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies now up by five games when the two were just neck and neck around last week. And their most recent loss to the Braves earned them their way into a club that they would much rather not belong in.

As pointed out by OptaSTATS on X (formerly Twitter), the Mets became just the second team in history to have the best record in MLB in June or later while having a 2-13 stretch in the middle of the same season — joining the 2017 Los Angeles Dodgers in that ignominious club.

The only source of comfort for the Mets is knowing that the 2017 Dodgers still made it to the World Series that year — even going all the way to a decisive seventh game before falling to the Houston Astros in the infamous garbage can series.

Perhaps the Mets could still shock the world and make it all the way to the Fall Classic and maybe even win it — surpassing the 2017 Dodgers in that regard. But their current form makes that rather unlikely. In fact, their place in the playoff standings is precarious as it is, with the Cincinnati Reds being only half a game behind them in the win-loss tally.

The Mets have to right the ship and fast. The good news is that they have shown that they can get back to winning ways despite being mired in a suffocating slump.

After losing two straight after the All-Star break, the Mets got into a groove, winning seven straight. But since that 7-2 stretch, wins have been difficult to come by — winning just two out of their last 13 and falling off in the standings.

It has been a rather unforgiving stretch for the Mets; they faced the new NL West leader in the San Diego Padres, the best team in MLB at the moment in the Milwaukee Brewers, and a team fighting for their playoff lives such as the Cleveland Guardians.

And it's not as if things will get any easier for the Mets, as they are set to face the Seattle Mariners, a team with a 67-55 record, in a three-game series over the weekend.