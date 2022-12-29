By Erik Slater · 3 min read

Kyrie Irving is no stranger to fourth-quarter heroics during his 11-year NBA career. Irving is one of the top shot-makers the league has ever seen and hit one of the most clutch shots in NBA history during game seven of the 2016 finals.

However, the seven-time All-Star’s late-game brilliance has reached new levels during a recent hot streak for the Nets. Irving poured in 15 points on 6 of 10 shooting during the final frame Wednesday against Atlanta, carrying Brooklyn to a 108-107 victory. Whether using stepbacks, turnarounds, deep pull-up threes, or hanging finishes at the rim, the Nets guard could not be stopped.

This has to be some of the most ridiculous shot-making you will ever see in high-pressure moments. Just an absolute whale of a 4th quarter from Kyrie Irving tonight. pic.twitter.com/IXPiJK4S9T — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) December 29, 2022

During his last five fourth quarters, Irving is averaging 14.6 points on 27 of 44 (61.4 percent) shooting from the field and 9 of 20 (45 percent) shooting from three. The fourth-year Net is leading the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring this season at 9.1 points per game. And Irving had a simple explanation when describing his clutch gene following his performance against the Hawks.

“For me specifically, when that fourth quarter hits, it’s winning time,” he said. “That’s all I really know.”

Wednesday’s win marks the fifth time in six games Irving has dominated down the stretch. During a 125-117 win over Cleveland Monday, the New Jersey native scored on three straight possessions at the start of the fourth to give Brooklyn a 19-point lead, their largest of the night. And the Nets would need every bit of that lead to close out the win with Darius Garland dropping 19 points in the final period.

Irving also exploded down the stretch of Brooklyn’s 118-100 win over Milwaukee Friday. After shooting 1 for 9 from the field through the first three quarters, the guard flipped the switch in the 4th, scoring 14 points on 5 of 9 shooting to put the Bucks away.

In the two games prior, Irving led the Nets to their biggest comebacks of the season. The former number one pick scored 14 points in the fourth against Detroit to close an 18-point comeback. And Irving drained the first game-winning buzzer-beater of his career to cap off a 19-point turnaround in Toronto the game before.

KYRIE IRVING FOR THE WIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/nIqZtP8e4E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has frequently rested Kevin Durant to start fourth quarters, typically putting him back in the game around the seven-minute mark. With Durant on the bench, Irving has taken the reins offensively and continually opened a cushion for the Nets without their top scorer.

Following Wednesday’s win, Irving said he’s enjoyed leading his team in those minutes and voiced appreciation for the trust of his coach.

“When I’m out there with that group to start the fourth, I know KD’s resting a little bit, so I just gotta raise my aggression level and raise my efficiency,” he said. “And I’m grateful to have the trust from my teammates and the coaching staff.”

Durant finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists Wednesday. The former MVP closed the game with a pair of buckets in the final two minutes to put Atlanta away. But the fourth-year Net couldn’t help but smile postgame when asked about Irving’s fourth-quarter performance to give the Nets control.

“It’s always fun, so many people love what Kyrie brings to the table,” Durant said of watching Irving. “But in the fourth quarter, that’s really his time. So we sit back and let him go to work, and he made big shot after big shot. We just try to feed off his energy.”

The win over Atlanta marks Brooklyn’s tenth straight, the franchise’s longest winning streak since January 2006. After a 2-7 start, the Nets have won 17 of their last 20, matching the best 20-game stretch in franchise history. With Chicago mounting a 15-point fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Milwaukee Wednesday, Brooklyn now holds lone possession of second place in the Eastern Conference.

Kyrie Irving and co. will look to continue their historic stretch when they travel to Charlotte on New Year’s Eve.