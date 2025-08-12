Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has made it clear that he feels he's one of the NBA's top young guards. While the 23-year-old would like to be paid accordingly, the Nets have yet to make an aggressive offer to him during his restricted free agency.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, no other team has shown interest in swinging a sign-and-trade for Thomas.

“Thomas, without a doubt, from various conversations I’ve had with people about the situation, views himself as a starter in this league. As someone who is deserving of that $30-plus [million] average annual value that starters, that lead scorers, that lead playmakers get,” Fischer said. “The Nets have not come anywhere close to that. They’ve only really broached the subject of short-term agreements with him. At this juncture, I have not heard of any team, unlike Jonathan Kuminga and Josh Giddey as well, having external interest in Cam Thomas.”

Thomas is one of several notable restricted free agents, including Kuminga, Giddey and Quentin Grimes, who remain without a contract.

With the Nets positioned as the NBA's only team with cap space, opposing teams seeking to sign free agents are limited to the $14.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. However, several teams have expressed interest in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga and Giddey. Thomas has not drawn the same interest from rival front offices.

Thomas is one of several score-first guards who have faced tepid markets this offseason.

The Utah Jazz had to attach a second-round pick to Colin Sexton to acquire Jusuf Nurkic from the Charlotte Hornets. The Miami Heat gave up only Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to acquire Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sacramento Kings have been actively shopping Malik Monk to no avail. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers attached two second-round picks to Anfernee Simons to acquire a 35-year-old Jrue Holiday from the Boston Celtics.

Brooklyn has reportedly offered Thomas a deal in the range of two years, $28 million with a team option in the second year. Barring a change of heart from the Nets front office, the LSU product will need to decide whether to accept or gamble on himself by signing his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer.