With the NBA offseason winding down, training camp is right around the corner. Following a busy offseason, the Brooklyn Nets will sport a revamped roster when they open practice at HSS Training Center. With several new faces entering the mix, numerous players from last year's squad will be in danger of losing their roster spots.

The Nets have 17 players on standard contracts. That will grow to 18 if they re-sign restricted free agent Cam Thomas. NBA teams are allowed to carry 15 standard contracts during the season, meaning Brooklyn must cut several players before their opener.

Here are four contributors from last season who are at risk of losing their spot ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

Drew Timme

Following an encouraging G-League stretch, Timme signed his first NBA contract with the Nets late last season. He impressed during nine appearances with Brooklyn, averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 25.7 percent from three. His performance earned him a non-guaranteed, standard contract for 2025-26.

While Timme has shown promise during his short stint with the team, he'll face an uphill battle to secure a roster spot. The Nets have two centers ahead of him in Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe. Brooklyn also selected Michigan big man Danny Wolf with the No. 27 pick in the draft.

With Timme not presenting a lob threat at center, his ability to stick with Brooklyn will likely hinge on his development as an outside shooter. The 24-year-old hasn't traditionally been a floor-spacer throughout this career. However, he shot 38.5 percent on 2.7 three-point attempts per game in the G League last season.

Keon Johnson

Johnson joined the Nets on a two-way contract ahead of the 2023-24 season. The team converted him to a two-year, standard contract last summer. However, only $271,614 of his salary is guaranteed for 2025-26.

Johnson enjoyed a featured role with the Nets last season. The former first-round pick made 79 appearances with 56 starts, averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 39/31/77 shooting splits. He ranked third in field goal attempts (9.9 per game) among players who finished the season on the roster.

Johnson (23) is the youngest among Brooklyn's players on partially or non-guaranteed contracts. He also has the most pedigree as a first-round pick in the 2021 draft. Given his expansive role last season and his partially guaranteed contract, he may have the inside track to secure one of the Nets' final roster spots.

Jalen Wilson

Wilson is entering his third NBA season after the Nets selected him with the No. 51 pick in the 2023 draft. He made 79 appearances with 22 starts in 2024-25, averaging 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 40/34/82 shooting splits. The former Big 12 Player of the Year has impressed with his motor during his first two seasons with Brooklyn.

However, his three-point shooting has remained subpar. Wilson shot 33.5 percent from deep over his first two seasons after shooting 31.6 percent over four seasons at Kansas. Further, the soon-to-be 25-year-old is a grounded athlete, limiting what he can do as a shot-creator and rim protector.

Only $88,075 of Wilson's salary for 2025-26 is guaranteed. If Brooklyn keeps him around this season, he will be a restricted free agent next summer.

Tyrese Martin

Martin joined the Nets on a two-way contract last offseason. Brooklyn converted him to a two-year, standard contract midway through the 2024-25 campaign. The 6-foot-6 wing made 60 appearances last season, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 41/35/79 shooting splits in 21.9 minutes per game.

Martin is the most proven three-point shooter among the Nets' players on partially or non-guaranteed contracts. He shot 35.1 percent on 7.7 three-point attempts per 36 minutes last season.

The UConn product also flashed some pick-and-roll ball-handling ability as a secondary creator late in the year.

However, Martin is the oldest among Brooklyn's players on partially or non-guaranteed deals, as he'll turn 27 during the coming season. The Nets further committed to a rebuild this summer, trading Cam Johnson and making an NBA-record five first-round picks in June's draft. Martin's improvement last season could keep him around, but it wouldn't be surprising if Brooklyn prioritizes youth and upside with its final roster spots.