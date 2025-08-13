BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty, is making a historic investment in local youth basketball. The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center, set to open this fall across from Barclays Center, will become the first youth basketball facility in the tri-state area to deploy Shoot 360 technology.

Shoot 360 is a leader in basketball innovation and skill development, providing athletes of all skill levels with immersive and data-driven training. The software is used by the Nets and every other NBA team, as well as over 100 college programs. It tracks and measures skill development across ball-handling, passing and shooting to give athletes instant performance feedback.

“When I was growing up, I did not have access to anything like this, and I can only imagine how much it would have changed my game,” said Liberty forward Breanna Stewart. “What Brooklyn Basketball is building with Shoot 360 is giving kids real tools to grow, build confidence, and have fun doing it. I love seeing this kind of investment in the next generation, right here in our Liberty community.”

An inside look at the Nets’ youth basketball training facility set to open this fall across from Barclays Center. It will be the first youth facility in the tri-state area to have @shoot360 technology, which will provide participants with immersive and data-driven training. pic.twitter.com/l2b8442d1M — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) August 12, 2025

Brooklyn's new training Center will be operated by BSE Global’s flagship youth basketball program, Brooklyn Basketball.

The program is affiliated with the Nets and Liberty and was created “to establish a community-first basketball experience dedicated to nurturing young basketball players and enthusiasts to unlock their full potential on and off the court.” The 18,600 sq. ft facility and its cutting-edge technology mark the latest investment into the community by Nets and Liberty owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai.

“At Brooklyn Basketball, we’re truly excited to introduce Shoot 360 technology to the next generation of athletes,” said Marissa Shorenstein, Chief External Affairs Officer at BSE. “As the only youth facility in the tri-state area equipped with this cutting-edge tool, we’re proud to offer participants an unparalleled training experience, providing instant, data-driven feedback that accelerates skill development like never before. Shoot 360 will also empower our youngest athletes to reach new heights through measurable progress and personalized coaching. We’re committed to shaping the future of basketball by combining innovation and passion — and with Shoot 360, our Training Center will be a game-changer for our community.”

The training center will feature[= eight total installations of Shoot 360’s interactive training technology – five shooting cages and three skill cages, putting it at the forefront of local youth basketball development.

“Partnering with Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment to bring Shoot 360 to the heart of New York is more than just an expansion — it’s a revolution in youth basketball development,” said Craig Moody, Founder of Shoot 360. “Our mission has always been to transform the way players train by combining cutting-edge technology with a deep love for the game. The Brooklyn Basketball Training Center will be a place where data meets dreams, and where every young athlete gets a personalized roadmap to their potential. We’re proud to help shape the future of the game in one of basketball’s most iconic regions.”