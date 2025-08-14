On Thursday, the NBA schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season was officially released, and Brooklyn Nets fans got their first chance to see when their team will be in action this season. The big story of the offseason for the Nets, outside of the five first round draft picks they drafted, was their trade of Cam Johnson to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr.

With the schedule now out, it has been revealed when Porter Jr. will be returning to face the team that drafted him back in 2018: January 29.

Nuggets fans will likely give Porter Jr. a warm reception that evening as they welcome back a key member of their 2023 NBA championship team.

Porter Jr. at times frustrated the fanbase with his lack of desire to pass the ball, earning him the nickname Michael “Never Swing The Rock” Porter Jr.; however, he also had plenty of huge moments in a Denver jersey, and the team probably wouldn't have won that championship without him.

An interesting move for the Nets

Michael Porter Jr. figures to have a near-unlimited green light this year as he joins a Nets team firmly entrenched in a years-long rebuild.

The Nets had seen Cam Johnson's name run through the trade rumor mill frequently throughout the last few seasons, and now that the move has finally come to pass, Brooklyn can focus more on its young talent, including the five (!) players they drafted in the first round this past June.

The Nets figure to be among the league's worst teams this year as they integrate their several young players into the fold and look to continue to develop some of the players who showed flashes of something special.

While Porter Jr. may not be candidate number one for stabilizing vets you'd want to have in your locker room, he will provide some championship experience to a Nets team sorely lacking in that area.

In any case, the Nets' season is slated to get underway on October 22 against the Charlotte Hornets.