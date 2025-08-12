Earlier this offseason, the Brooklyn Nets brought in Michael Porter Jr. in a trade that sent Cam Thomas to the Denver Nuggets. Porter Jr. figures to have a green light for a rebuilding Nets team that is projected to be among the league's worst next season.

In Porter Jr., the Nets are getting not only an elite shooter but also an interesting character off the court.

Recently, Porter Jr. took to his Curious Mike podcast to discuss some of his and his family's personal struggles as they deal with success.

“Everybody has different vices. Everybody has different things that they struggle with. That can go with people who struggle from alcohol, people that struggle with drugs. You know, for example, my brother struggled with gambling. My vice has always come in the form of women. And when I'm far from God, and I'm not in my word, I'm not praying, I'm not prioritizing Him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women,” said Porter Jr.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, predictably had jokes about Porter Jr.'s admission (via NBACentral).

“We have have a new funniest NBA player cause what do he be saying bro,” wrote one fan.

“At what point did he decide this was something that needed to be said to a large audience?” wondered another.

“Yeah, not sure what to do with this information,” added another fan.

An interesting personality

Article Continues Below
Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Michael Porter Jr. has made headlines for some of his off the court statements over the years, including warning parents against sending their children to public schools, among others.

He's also had some interesting guests from a wide variety of professions on his podcast, and with these latest remarks, he's adding to his deep library of unorthodox and surprisingly candid admissions that fans on social media were quick to run with.

On the court, Nets fans will be hoping for a bounce back year from Porter Jr. after he struggled at times with the Nuggets in 2024-25.

Brooklyn's schedule is set to be released later this month.

 

More Brooklyn Nets News
Danny Wolf, Pick and Roll Playbook from Michigan, Brooklyn Nets arena
Exclusive: Danny Wolf’s ‘bread and butter’ to headline rookie focus with NetsChris Dodson ·
Feb 10, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas (24) dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (33) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Nets rumors: Why Cam Thomas is ‘showing increasing interest’ in $6 million qualifying offerErik Slater ·
Nets' Cam Thomas thinking about money next to Sean Marks, Jordi Fernandez
The $30 million contract Cam Thomas should sign with Nets to end standoffBrett Siegel ·
Apr 3, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez speaks to his players at a break in the action during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Insider declares tanking a necessity for Nets during win total predictionErik Slater ·
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks speaks during a press conference before a game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.
Nets predicted to finish dead-last in Eastern Conference in NBA.com power rankingsErik Slater ·
MPJ, DayRon Sharpe, and Cam Thomas in Nets jersey with a question mark in the top middle.
3 way-too-early Brooklyn Nets trade candidates in 2025-26 seasonRohan Brahmbhatt ·