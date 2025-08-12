Earlier this offseason, the Brooklyn Nets brought in Michael Porter Jr. in a trade that sent Cam Thomas to the Denver Nuggets. Porter Jr. figures to have a green light for a rebuilding Nets team that is projected to be among the league's worst next season.

In Porter Jr., the Nets are getting not only an elite shooter but also an interesting character off the court.

Recently, Porter Jr. took to his Curious Mike podcast to discuss some of his and his family's personal struggles as they deal with success.

“Everybody has different vices. Everybody has different things that they struggle with. That can go with people who struggle from alcohol, people that struggle with drugs. You know, for example, my brother struggled with gambling. My vice has always come in the form of women. And when I'm far from God, and I'm not in my word, I'm not praying, I'm not prioritizing Him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women,” said Porter Jr.

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, predictably had jokes about Porter Jr.'s admission (via NBACentral).

“We have have a new funniest NBA player cause what do he be saying bro,” wrote one fan.

“At what point did he decide this was something that needed to be said to a large audience?” wondered another.

“Yeah, not sure what to do with this information,” added another fan.

An interesting personality

Michael Porter Jr. has made headlines for some of his off the court statements over the years, including warning parents against sending their children to public schools, among others.

He's also had some interesting guests from a wide variety of professions on his podcast, and with these latest remarks, he's adding to his deep library of unorthodox and surprisingly candid admissions that fans on social media were quick to run with.

On the court, Nets fans will be hoping for a bounce back year from Porter Jr. after he struggled at times with the Nuggets in 2024-25.

Brooklyn's schedule is set to be released later this month.