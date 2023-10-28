Jackson State soccer player and football punter/kicker Leilani Armenta just made history again in Jackson State's 40-14 rout of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Armenta is now the first woman in Division I football to score a point and the second female player in college football to score a point, following Shaw University kicker India Pulphus earlier this season. Armenta last played on September 23rd.

Armenta kicked the PAT after a Jackson State touchdown that put the team up 23-0 in the second quarter. Armenta already made history for Jackson State earlier this season in their game against Bethune-Cookman University, becoming the first female football player in Jackson State history. According to a postgame report from the Clarion-Ledger, Armenta was enlisted for special teams responsibilities in the Bethune-Cookman game due to injuries to kicker Gerardo Baeza and punter Matt Noll. Armenta, recovering from an ACL injury.

Armenta is a freshman soccer player at Jackson State University from Ventura, CA. She played varsity football as a punter and kicker at Saint Bonaventure High School. Armenta had an impressive career, making 98 out of 105 PAT attempts and all 5 of her field goal attempts. She also achieved five county kicking records, along with 3,552 kickoff yards, 2 touchbacks, and 3 onside kick recoveries.

Her family was excited to see her take the field and continue to make history.

“We did not know it was going to happen and we are super excited, We all started yelling because we had no idea. My daughter had no idea she would be kicking in the game today. We are beyond ecstatic,” Armenta's mother Brandy Armenta, said in.a quote obtained by the Clarion-Ledger.

Jackson State plays Texas Southern next Saturday at 3 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.