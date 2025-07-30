Ahead of the football season, the John Madden Foundation has announced a major HBCU partnership with the Black College Alumni Hall of Fame, according to a statement by both organizations on Tuesday afternoon. The foundation is now an Official Partner of the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl, offering essential support to HBCU students.

The John Madden Foundation is funding the newly named John Madden HBCU Caravan, an initiative that will provide charter bus transportation for 800 students from 16 HBCUs within a six-hour radius of New Orleans. These students will have the opportunity to attend the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, the largest HBCU career fair in the country. The new initiative supports the organization's goal to work with schools and groups to identify deserving youth and provide financial assistance, creating opportunities they might not have otherwise.

“John Madden was a true champion of the game and an advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Doug Williams, Super Bowl XXII MVP and BCFHOF Co-Founder said in a statement. “We’re truly grateful for this support, which allows us to continue opening doors of opportunity for HBCU students.”

“My father was a strong believer in the mission and impact of HBCUs,” said Mike Madden, son of John Madden and board member of the John Madden Foundation. “He had the honor of coaching Black College Football Hall of Fame legends like Art Shell, Willie Brown, Henry Lawrence, and Raymond Chester. I know he would be incredibly proud to support such a meaningful and impactful initiative.”

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is a postseason all-star game highlighting the top 100 NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Taking place in New Orleans on February 21, 2026, during Black History Month, the event features a week-long celebration, including the largest HBCU Career Fair in the country. Over 1,500 students from 58 HBCUs will connect with more than 100 leading employers. Catch the game live on NFL Network.