The East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list featured several HBCU stars who are predicted to have huge seasons this Fall. Per their website, the Shrine Bowl 1000 list looks insight into their scouting process while providing an early look at college players eligible for the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Howard University boasts two players on the list in DT Noah Miles and RB Eden James. Miles had an impressive season with the Bison last year, appearing in 11 games and recording 35 tackles (21 solo). His stats included 11.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick. He capped off the year with selections to the Phil Steele FCS All-Conference First Team and the All-MEAC First Team.

Meanwhile, Eden James continues to build a legacy for himself at Howard University as he follows in the footsteps of his father, Edgerrin James. James played in all 12 games, recording 570 total offensive yards (422 rushing and 148 receiving) with three rushing touchdowns. He earned a spot on the Phil Steele FCS All-Conference Third Team and was included on the Black College Football Player of the Year watch list.

In the SWAC, Jackson State, Southern, and Florida A&M each have one player spotlighted on the list with Morgan State's highly-regarded defense boasting a linebacker that is featured on the list. Virginia State's Bruno Onwuazor is one of the few Division II players on the list which is a major accomplishment as he's picking up significant buzz leading into the season.

The full list of the HBCU players featured on the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 list is below: