For years, South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry has been one of the most interesting stories in HBCU football. After a 5-5 season with Benedict College in 2021, his first season with the program, he turned the Tigers into a perennial Division II superpower.

They won back-to-back SIAC Championships and ranked at the top of Super Region 2 in the NCAA Division II Playoffs for two straight seasons. He then went on to South Carolina State, winning the MEAC Championship and clinching a birth in the Celebration Bowl in his first season.

Now, ahead of the 2025 football season, Berry tells all about his recruiting philosophy. In a moment captured by WACH sports reporter Claire Foley, Berry spoke candidly about his roster construction.

“At Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, when we went out, we were very intentional about what we recruited, okay? We don't just take guys, we have 44 newcomers in this program, okay? 32 transfers and 12 really, really good freshmen. So we didn't just take guys, we don't just get into portal and just take guys. They have to fit our culture. They gotta fit what we all about.”

He also spoke about the depth on the team and the competition brewing in training camp.

“ There's gonna be a lot of competition in training camp and one of the most exciting things about our football team this year, to be honest, is the depth, I mean. At the end of the day, the cream is gonna rise to the top. And, the competition, this training camp is going to be pretty exciting and I can't wait to see how it all unfolds.”

Chennis Berry and his South Carolina State Bulldogs are expected to be the best team in the conference, placing first in the MEAC predicted order of finish. If they were to repeat as MEAC Champions again, it will certainly be because of Berry and his coaching staff's philosophy on roster construction that has yielded major success in his head coaching career.

More HBCU News
Aug 29, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Howard Bison running back Eden James (5) reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown
Several HBCU players land in 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000Randall Barnes ·
Grambling State Tigers former head coach Doug Williams on the sideline
The John Madden Foundation inks huge HBCU partnershipRandall Barnes ·
As the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge kicks off, Norfolk State has announced their starting quarterback for the weekend.
Norfolk State star Kevon King makes Walter Payton Award watch listRandall Barnes ·
As the season approaches, ESPN unvieils the 2024 broadcast schedule for SIAC football, starting in September.
SIAC announces fall ESPN football scheduleRandall Barnes ·
Delaware State quarterback Marqui Adams (5) looks for an open receiver during the Red-White intrasquad spring football game at Alumni StadiumÊin Dover on April 12, 2025.
Jackson State, Southern in recruiting battle for Marqui AdamsRandall Barnes ·
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Michael Strahan’s heartfelt message to Deion Sanders after cancer admissionRandall Barnes ·