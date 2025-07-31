In a shocking move, Alabama A&M has removed Mekhi Hagens from its roster, per a report by Stats Perform's Craig Haley.

“#FCS Alabama A&M has removed QB transfer Mekhi Hagens from its roster, due to academics, a source close to the team confirmed,” he posted on Wednesday evening.

Hagins joined the Bulldogs after playing at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he emerged as one of the SWAC's top quarterbacks, leading the Golden Lions to numerous impressive victories this season.

Across 12 games, the redshirt junior racked up 2,541 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, along with three rushing scores. He played a crucial role in leading Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s offense, which ranked fifth in the SWAC. His standout performance came in UAPB's big win over Prairie View A&M, where he threw for 250 yards, completed 14 of 26 passes, and added a touchdown.

He announced his transfer from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a social media post in November. Now, he finds himself off the roster as Alabama A&M looks for another option at quarterback. Haley provided a level of insight into who will be.

“AAMU returns veteran QB Cornelious Brown IV,” he said.

Brown began his journey at Georgia State, spending portions of three seasons with the Panthers. During his time there, he threw for 2,489 yards and accounted for 26 total touchdowns, including 17 passing and nine rushing.

His standout year was 2020, when he was named MVP of the LendingTree Bowl. He ranked second in the Sun Belt in passing yards per game (227.8), total offense per game (257.9), and points responsible for per game (14.6). That season also earned him a spot on the 2020 FWAA Freshman All-American Watch List.

Brown scored 24 touchdowns that season—17 passing and 7 rushing, the most ever by a Georgia State freshman. He completed 178 of 304 passes for 2,278 yards and ran for 301 yards, totaling 2,579 yards of offense. Under his leadership, the Georgia State offense set a school record, averaging 33.3 points per game.

He spent the 2022 season with UT Martin, appearing in seven games for the eventual OVC Champions. Now, with the season quickly approaching, he has the opportunity to step up as the potential heir apparent for Alabama A&M and new head coach Sam Shade.