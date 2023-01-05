By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Jake Paul has gone from YouTube star, to professional boxer, to now mixed martial artist after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League, he announced on Thursday. The controversial celebrity is set to compete in MMA for the first time in 2023 after signing the contract.

“I’ve officially signed as an MMA fighter, to the fastest growing sports league in the world,” Paul said in a video posted to his YouTube channel on Thursday morning. “The PFL baby.”

Jake Paul has signed a deal with PFL and plans to make his debut in 2023. pic.twitter.com/4RKH267MBd — ESPN (@espn) January 5, 2023

“Not only am I an MMA fighter now, I’ve officially signed to an organization but I am also a co-founder of the new PFL pay-per-view Super Fight division. The big boxes got around the table.”

In the new division, fighters will earn at least 50 percent of the pay-per-view revenue, which is a stark contrast to the UFC model in which fighters earn less than 20 percent of total revenue. Since he began his boxing career, Paul has been a vocal critic of the UFC, often clashing with promotion president Dana White in the process.

“This is about changing MMA, disrupting, innovating and creating the next big league,” Paul said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old says he plans to fight twice in 2023, although no dates have been confirmed yet. He certainly knows who he wants to be his next opponent, though:

“I would beat Nate Diaz up in a MMA fight,” Paul said. “There’s nothing he could do. To me, I’ve always felt like I’ve jumped in the deep end, even in boxing, maybe besides, like, Ben Askren.”

Diaz recently left the UFC and is a free agent, and Paul says he’s offered Diaz a two-year fight deal that would include a boxing match and an MMA bout in the PFL between four and six months later.

Jake Paul is undefeated as a boxer, winning all six of his bouts, including against former UFC champion Anderson Silva and ex-UFC titleholder Tyron Woodley.

There was widespread skepticism that Paul could win matches in a boxing ring, and now he’ll get the chance to silence the critics again in mixed martial arts.