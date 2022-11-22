One of the largest upsets in recent history rocked the World Cup in just the second day of action as Lionel Messi’s Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia.

Despite Argentina thoroughly dominating both possession (70 to 30) and total shots (15 to 3), Messi and co. were on the short end of the final result, 2-1.

The shocking development understandably had Twitter buzzing with reactions to seeing one of the World Cup powerhouses lose their way so early.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul congratulated Saudi Arabia and their go-ahead goalscorer Salem Aldawsari for perhaps their largest upset in program history.

The reactions were littered far and wide on Twitter. None were more jubilant than Saudi Arabia supporters who were riding on cloud nine after toppling Lionel Messi and Argentina. Some even used Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous celebration to add insult to injury.

A handful called for more blame to be placed on Messi’s shoulders for his rather poor showing, particularly when it came to taking care of the football. He led Argentina in possessions lost by a wide margin, including the turnover that led to Saudi Arabia’s game-tying opportunity.

While still others pointed to the fact that the 2010 World Cup winners in Spain also lost their opening match. That loss didn’t stop them from steamrolling the rest of the competition and winning the whole thing after.

While taking a loss to Saudi Arabia was a huge blow for their World Cup title hopes, all is not lost just yet for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

For now, Saudi Arabia deserves all the praise and flowers coming their way for coming up with a gargantuan upset.