Published November 22, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

One of the largest upsets in recent history rocked the World Cup in just the second day of action as Lionel Messi’s Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia.

Despite Argentina thoroughly dominating both possession (70 to 30) and total shots (15 to 3), Messi and co. were on the short end of the final result, 2-1.

The shocking development understandably had Twitter buzzing with reactions to seeing one of the World Cup powerhouses lose their way so early.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul congratulated Saudi Arabia and their go-ahead goalscorer Salem Aldawsari for perhaps their largest upset in program history.

What a victory for Saudi Arabia and what a goal by Salem Al-Dawsari!!! Congrats to all the welcoming people I met on my recent visit there and to the country as a whole. Wow. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 22, 2022

The reactions were littered far and wide on Twitter. None were more jubilant than Saudi Arabia supporters who were riding on cloud nine after toppling Lionel Messi and Argentina. Some even used Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous celebration to add insult to injury.

Absolute scenes after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in the World Cup 😳 (via @alkass_digital)pic.twitter.com/mxU5kgpl6Q — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 22, 2022

Saudi Arabia fans with the Cristiano Ronaldo SIUUUU celebration in front of the Argentines 😂😂 clown Argentina pic.twitter.com/A77VISx1x2 — RC15™ (@VamshiCR07) November 22, 2022

A handful called for more blame to be placed on Messi’s shoulders for his rather poor showing, particularly when it came to taking care of the football. He led Argentina in possessions lost by a wide margin, including the turnover that led to Saudi Arabia’s game-tying opportunity.

Messi lost possession more than anyone on the Argentina team but people aren’t talking about it because he’s not Ronaldo — BurnHard ™️ (@Burn_Hard1213) November 22, 2022

Leave the manager alone and blame Messi. After all, that's what most of you do when United or Portugal loses a match with Ronaldo. Be consistent. 🙏🏾 — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) November 22, 2022

While still others pointed to the fact that the 2010 World Cup winners in Spain also lost their opening match. That loss didn’t stop them from steamrolling the rest of the competition and winning the whole thing after.

Spain team of 2010 lost their opening game but still won the World Cup. It's not looking good but Argentina are not out of the conversation yet. — 🔰DieHardUTD 🇳🇬 (@UTDndahi) November 22, 2022

Argentina fans, the first match in a World Cup doesn’t determine the final story. Just wanted cheer you up a bit after witnessing a mental breakdown on my timeline. pic.twitter.com/DnlgIziy1k — The Red Fury (@SpainSystem) November 22, 2022

While taking a loss to Saudi Arabia was a huge blow for their World Cup title hopes, all is not lost just yet for Lionel Messi and Argentina.

For now, Saudi Arabia deserves all the praise and flowers coming their way for coming up with a gargantuan upset.