Published November 13, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

When he’s not banging out full-length albums, Drake isn’t afraid to make some million-dollar bets to pass the time. But he wasn’t as lucky as Mattress Mack on his latest wager as he ended up losing a cool $2 million on the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira fight in UFC 281, per TMZ.

Drake put up the wager in Canadian Dollars, which puts the amount lost at around $1.5 million US. But when the Ls are that large, any amount likely hurts all the same.

Drake has lost $2 million after betting on Israel Adesanya to defend his UFC title against Alex Pereira 💵 pic.twitter.com/OSzICQXRl4 — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) November 13, 2022

Adesanya looked well on his way to a victory via scorecard halfway through the fifth round. Drake was definitely smelling the payout to come given that all Izzy had to do was get through the five-minute round. After all, Adesanya had never been knocked out in his first 24 mixed martial arts bouts to that point and his only loss ever came via decision.

But of course, Alex Pereira was no ordinary opponent. Despite being a relative newbie in the UFC with just three matches in the organization before the title fight, Pereira had fought against and beaten Adesanya not one, but twice during their time in the kickboxing circuit. He was the only one to every KO Izzy in any organized combat bout and now holds two knockouts over the former middleweight champion.

Perhaps if someone showed Drake the footage of Adesanya’s 2017 KO loss to Pereira, he would’ve opted not to make the bet at all. Still, it’s hard to feel sorry for a man with a net worth well over the nine-figure threshold.