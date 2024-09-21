Jaromír Jágr, at 52 years old, netted the first goal of his 37th professional season on Friday, helping HC Rytíři Kladno secure a 4-2 win against HC Sparta Praha in the Czech Extraliga.

Jágr found the net for the first time since last April's playoff relegation series. After his backhand shot was saved, the future Hall of Famer quickly pounced on the rebound to score the third goal for Rytíři Kladno in the game.

After notching an assist in the season opener, Jágr is now averaging a point per game. This year marks his eighth season with Rytíři Kladno, the team he owns and operates, following his time with the Calgary Flames, where he was waived during the 2017-18 NHL season after 22 games.

The fifth overall selection in the 1990 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins has struggled with injuries since his return home, playing only 18 games last season.

Jaromír Jágr with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Last season’s break gave Jágr a chance to reconnect with Penguins fans in Pittsburgh. During his recovery, he went back to the Steel City to join former teammate Mario Lemieux's adult fantasy camp and had his No. 68 honored with retirement by the franchise.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Jágr hinted that this would be his final season.

Jágr then confirmed to Rob Rossi of The Athletic that he intends to retire after this season.

Following the warm reception he received from Pittsburgh fans last season, team president of business operations Kevin Acklin, who played a key role in organizing the retirement of Jágr's No. 68, hopes to see Jágr remain involved with the organization in some capacity in the future.

“Clearly, this is a guy who has a love for this franchise and city that needs to be cultivated,” Acklin told Rossi.

“I don’t know what that looks like. We have talked about the future,” he continued.

Jaromír Jágr's longevity and spectacular career

Jágr competed in the NHL each season from 1990 to 2004 before heading overseas during the league's lockout. After the 2007-08 season with the New York Rangers, he continued his career in the KHL in Russia for three seasons.

He made his NHL comeback in 2011 with the Philadelphia Flyers, playing seven straight seasons before returning home. Overall, the 2024-25 season will be his 37th in professional hockey.

Jágr ranks second all-time in NHL scoring with 1,921 points and fourth in goals with 766. He has captured two Stanley Cup titles, earned Olympic and World Championship gold medals, secured five NHL scoring titles, and achieved numerous other individual accolades and records. His induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame is a certainty, but the timing of that honor remains to be seen.

Jágr possesses NHL records for the highest number of game-winning goals, the most goals and assists by a right wing in both a season and over a career, and for the most consecutive 30-goal seasons, with 15—matching Mike Gartner and Alex Ovechkin.

His 21-season gap between Stanley Cup appearances is the longest in history, and he also holds the record as the oldest player to score a hat trick in the NHL, achieving this feat at 42 years and 322 days old.

When Jágr ultimately retires, he will become eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame three years later—likely in 2028 if this season is his last.

Given Jágr's remarkable achievements, it's worth considering whether the Hockey Hall of Fame might waive the waiting period to induct him early. Nine players, including Wayne Gretzky (1999) and Jágr's former Penguins teammate Mario Lemieux (1997), have received this honor. It would be fitting for Jágr to be the 10th player to do so.