A fitting tribute for a legend.

Pittsburgh Penguins fans got a glimpse of the legendary Jaromir Jagr in team uniform and on the ice just before Sunday night's game between the Pens and the Los Angeles Kings for his retirement night. It was a beautiful and memorable sight not just for Pittsburgh fans but for everyone who enjoys the game of hockey.

No longer sporting his classic mullet hairstyle, Jagr still seemed to command the electricity from the crowd during his heydays in the league. Jagr skated around the rink alone while the crowd showered him with cheers, just like they used to whenever he found the back of the net during his time with the Pens.

“That's the send off Penguins fans have always wanted to give him,” one X user commented.

“#LetsGoPens Thank you for all the games and memories!! @68Jagr will always be a 🐧,” said another.

“Hell of an honor to see you play! Congrats Legend,” chimed in a Penguins fan.

Jagr played for several teams in the NHL during his incredibly long career in the league, but it was his time with the Penguins that most fans remember him for the most. He played for 11 years in Pittsburgh uniform, scoring 439 and recording 640 assists in 806 games for the Penguins from 1990 to 2001.

After his departure from Pittsburgh, Jagr continued to play for the New York Rangers, Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars, and Calgary Flames. Overall, Jagr scored a total of 766 goals in the NHL along with 1,155 assists. His goals are fourth most all-time in league history.