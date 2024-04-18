Jaromir Jagr is the definition of longevity.
At 52-years-old, the NHL legend is still playing professional hockey. And on Thursday, he became the oldest player ever to suit up in a game in his home country of Czech Republic, setting a record that was previously held by Gordie Howe.
Via Zdenek Janda:
“Jaromir Jagr is playing today for his Rytiri Kladno. Will become the oldest “professional” player to play in a profi league. He is 52 years and 63 days old. Gordie Howe was 52 years and 11 days when finishing his NHL career.”
Jaromir Jagr not giving in
Jagr made his NHL debut in 1990. Let that sink in. In other words, he's been playing pro hockey for technically 36 years because he was playing in the Czech Republic before the NHL jump. Absolutely mind-boggling in itself. The Pittsburgh Penguins selected Jagr fifth overall in 90′, becoming the first Czech player to be drafted without having to defect to the West. He went on to be a key player for the Pens for 11 seasons, helping them win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992.
The Czech-born star played for a ton of teams during his NHL career, though. Jagr also suited up for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, and Dallas Stars.
Jagr's last stint in the league came in 2017-18, suiting up just 22 times for the Flames. But, it didn't end there. Jagr returned to the Czech Republic to play for Rytiri Kladno for part of that year after leaving Calgary. He's been with them ever since.
What's even more interesting is that Jaromir Jagr is the main owner of the franchise, which is based in his hometown. He managed to make some history in the process, scoring in the first period on Thursday. The Penguins just retired Jagr's No. 68 earlier this season.
As for Gordie Howe, his last game came in 1980 with the Hartford Whalers at 52 years old and 11 days. The Hall of Famer made his NHL debut in 1946 with the Detroit Red Wings, where Howe built his legacy. Despite Jagr being 52 days older when he took the ice, it's still extremely impressive for both players. Howe was still putting up solid numbers until retirement, too.
Jagr has a ridiculous resume
Jaromir Jagr is one of the best players to ever play in the NHL. His resume speaks for itself. Jagr won the Art Ross Trophy on five occasions including four years in a row while also winning the Hart Trophy once (MVP). Jagr was a runner-up for that award four times as well.
Aside from his success in the league, Jagr also excelled with his country on the international stage. The Czech Republic won the Ice Hockey World Championships in 2005 and 2010 while winning Olympic Gold in 1998. Jagr was at the forefront in every tournament as the team's best player.
It remains to be seen how much longer Jaromir Jagr will play, but his body is clearly in good enough shape to keep performing. What's most important is that Jagr is happy doing what he loves: Taking the ice. And better yet, in the place he grew up and first found his love for the sport.