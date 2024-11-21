The college football season will be going on for another two months as the national championship will conclude the season in late January, but the regular season is almost over. It feels like everything just got started, but there are only two more weeks left before conference championship week. The intensity is ramping up all around the country, and once again, we have numerous games that will have big College Football Playoff implications. One of them will feature Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss football team hitting the road to take on Florida.

Ole Miss is in a good spot right now in terms of making the College Football Playoff. They recently knocked off Georgia, and they were able to surge in the rankings after that game. However, this weekend's matchup against Florida could be tricky. The Gators just beat LSU who beat Ole Miss earlier in the season.

Before we talk more about Jaxson Dart and predictions for his performance, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

Florida is fighting for bowl eligibility

The Florida football team is currently 5-5 on the year, which doesn't look very good, right? Well, when the season started, not a lot of people thought that the Gators had any chance of making it to a bowl game. They have had one of the hardest schedules in the country, but they have found a way to win five games and they are just one away from bowl eligibility. A lot of people said before the season that making a bowl game would be a big win for the program this year, and they are close to making that happen.

It is important to note that this schedule did look harder when the season first started as some teams haven't been as good as we originally thought. Still, five of the teams that they have played this year are currently ranked, LSU was ranked last week before they lost to the Gators, and Ole Miss is ranked #9. This is a tough schedule.

Ole Miss is likely two wins away from making the College Football Playoff

The Ole Miss football team has never made it to the College Football Playoff, but they have a chance to make it happen this year. The Rebels are ranked #9 in the country with just two games remaining, and if they win them both, they should be in.

This weekend's game against Florida could end up being a tough game, but Ole Miss will play 2-8 Mississippi State next weekend. If the Rebels can survive this trip to Gainesville, their playoff chances will be looking great.

Ole Miss needs to play well this weekend to win, and they will especially need quarterback Jaxson Dart to play a good game. He has had a great season so far and if he can put together another good showing this weekend, his team will probably win. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Jaxson Dart will throw two touchdown passes

Jaxson Dart's season isn't being talked about as much as it should. He is completing over 70% of his passes, he has over 3,400 passing yards and 22 touchdowns, and he has only thrown four interceptions. He is one of the best QBs in college football, and he will have another good game this weekend. Dart will throw at least two touchdown passes.

Jaxson Dart will throw for over 250 yards without any picks

Jaxson Dart is an accurate quarterback that can make big plays with his arm, and he doesn't turn the football over. Those are important traits to have if you want to be elite, and Dart has been elite this year. He will have another clean game this weekend as he will rack up the yards without turning the ball over.

Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss will win 31-21

This is going to be a close game for a while, but Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss football team will take care of business on the road. Things will be tight heading into the fourth quarter, but the Rebels will pull away to earn a 31-21 win.

Ole Miss and Florida will kick off from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville at noon ET on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. The Rebels are currently favored by 10 points.

Week 13 college football preview

Ole Miss-Florida is a big one, but that's just the tip of the iceberg this weekend. There are a ton of marquee matchups, and it's going to be a fun weekend of college football.

ESPN's College GameDay will be headed to Columbus for this huge top-five matchup. It was an easy choice for the show that goes to the biggest game of the week as this is essentially a Big Ten title play-in game.

In the ACC, the team to watch this weekend is Miami as they look to avoid a second conference loss. They will be hosting Wake Forest. Clemson also has just one conference loss, but they have two non-conference games to end the season.

Moving over to the Big 12, there are two big games this weekend. Colorado and Kansas will squaring off in Kansas City, and another massive one will be taking place in Tempe. Two-loss Arizona State is trying to find a way into the conference title game, and they will be hosting #14 BYU this weekend. A win would be huge for the Sun Devils.

In the Big Ten, the Ohio State-Indiana matchup is huge, but Penn State-Minnesota is another game to keep an eye on. The Nittany Lions are hoping to stay in the running for a Big Ten title berth, but going on the road to play the Golden Gophers will be tricky.

There aren't a lot of big games in the SEC this weekend as its the annual November cupcake week down south, but this Ole Miss-Florida game should be interesting. That looks like the best matchup of the weekend in the SEC.

Outside of the power four, undefeated Army will hit the road to take on 9-1 Notre Dame. That is a game that you'll definitely want to keep an eye on.

With just two weeks remaining, things are getting intense. Enjoy another crucial week of what has been a fun college football season.