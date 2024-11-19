ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Ole Miss is coming off their biggest win of the season, as they took down Georgia in Week 11 at home. It was never close for the Bulldogs, as the Rebels won 28-10. It has been a run of success for Ole Miss since two of three games in the middle of the season to LSU and Kentucky as underdogs. The Rebels have regained their form at the right time, as the College Football Playoff rankings are intensifying. Florida needs one more win to avoid the embarrassment of not being bowl-eligible this season. They have a road date with Florida State in their final game next week. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ole Miss-Florida prediction and pick.

Ole Miss-Florida Last Game – Matchup History

Ole Miss and Florida last played in 2020, with the Gators escaping Oxford with a 51-35 victory. The Gators were 13.5-point favorites in the matchup, as Ole Miss was in a down year for the program. The roles are reversed this season, with Florida hosting Ole Miss as double-digit underdogs. Kyle Trask had one of his best games as a Gator in the 2020 win, throwing for 416 yards and six passing touchdowns. Kyle Pitts also had one of his best games, tallying 170 receiving yards and four touchdowns, with Kadarius Toney adding one through the air. Elijah Moore added 227 receiving yards for Ole Miss in the losing effort.

Overall Series: The series is tied 10-10-1. The first matchup was in 1926, and almost half of the meetings occurred before 1980.

Here are the Ole Miss-Florida College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ole Miss-Florida Odds

Ole Miss: -10 (-110)

Moneyline: -412

Florida: +10 (-110)

Moneyline: +309

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Florida

Time: noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss has one of the top offenses in college football, which could be a problem for Florida. Florida ranks 101st in yards allowed per game with 400.4, while Ole Miss is second in the nation in yards per game with 538.3. The Rebels scored just 28 points last week, but that is an impressive feat against the vaunted Bulldogs defense. It comes one week after their massive 63-point output against Arkansas. The Rebels average 40.7 points per game, which is fourth overall. Meanwhile, the Gators rank 88th with 26.4 points allowed per game.

Why Florida Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida may not have the record to show, but they have been profitable for bettors since their SEC schedule began. They started the schedule by failing to cover against Texas A&M but covered six of their past seven games. Their only loss against the spread was the 49-17 blowout against Texas, where they were 23-point underdogs. They have been underdogs in every game except two this season, which makes their record a bit more impressive than you think. Florida defeated LSU last week as 3.5-point underdogs at home and had a blowout win over Kentucky as underdogs.

Final Ole Miss-Florida Prediction & Pick

The question with this game is which version of Florida will show up to play. It will be their final home game of the season, and the Gators could be ready to make a statement. Ole Miss is rolling after their back-to-back wins to get back into the CFP picture, but Florida could scare them in this matchup. We'll take the Gators to add another cover to their against-the-spread record.

Final Ole Miss-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida +10 (-110)