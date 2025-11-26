South Carolina State University head coach Chennis Berry has been named the MEAC Coach of the Year, marking his second straight time receiving the prestigious honor.

Berry's recognition follows a season in which he successfully led the Bulldogs to another MEAC Championship and a berth in the Celebration Bowl, mirroring his debut success in 2024. He clinched the conference title this year with a decisive 28-17 victory over DeSean Jackson's previously undefeated Delaware State Hornets on Saturday.

Berry's name has become synonymous with HBCU football excellence over the past few seasons. His success is built on an extraordinary streak: he has not lost a conference game in four consecutive seasons, dating back to his time in the SIAC coaching the Benedict College Tigers. While at Benedict, he won two straight SIAC championships and secured consecutive bids to the NCAA Division II playoffs, with his teams consistently ranking at the top of NCAA Super Region 2.

Article Continues Below

He joined South Carolina State, replacing legendary Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough, who served in the position for two decades, and has immediately cemented his legacy as the MEAC's premier coach. The proof of his ability as a top coach in the conference and one of the best in HBCU football shows in the All-MEAC teams. South Carolina State features twelve players on the first and second teams for offense and defense in the conference, an impressive feat considering he lost several key players from 2024's MEAC Championship team.

Berry now looks to win HBCU football's biggest crown: the Cricket Celebration Bowl.