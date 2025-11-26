No matter the fortunes of Southern or Grambling, the Bayou Classic is always a massive event. It is a tentpole event in HBCU life, serving as a cultural cornerstone that has welcomed fans around the nation into the HBCU experience since 1974. Nationally televised since 1991 on NBC-owned networks, the event's spectacle remains phenomenal, but this year, the game on the field leaves little to be desired: the 2025 Bayou Classic is Grambling's to lose.

While the rivalry demands that both teams come out fighting for bragging rights, Southern University simply has not been able to put together a program this season that can consistently win as they enter the game 1-10. Despite possessing talented players who rank among the best in the SWAC—such as former LSU running back Trey Holly, who consistently showcases his big-play ability, and defensive star Ckelby Givens, who is generating NFL draft buzz with nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss this season—the Jaguars have failed to secure victories.

Southern's only win this year was a narrow 34-29 escape against Mississippi Valley State, a team struggling in their own right. They have been soundly dominated by SWAC East contenders, losing in blowout fashion to Alabama State, Jackson State, and Bethune-Cookman, and were soundly beaten by the SWAC West Division Champion, Prairie View A&M. In the past month, only two of their four games have even been competitive. There is nothing to suggest Southern can beat Grambling this year.

Grambling enters the game seven and four overall and four and three in conference play, securing their first winning season since 2019. The start of their season was challenging, facing off against the defending national champions in Ohio State (a 70-0 loss) and narrowly escaping an upset against eventual Division II playoff contender, Kentucky State. After losing their first two conference games, it seemed Grambling was headed for another underperforming year.

But the program began to click in mid-October. Their most impressive victory came against Jackson State in the P&G Las Vegas HBCU Classic, where they won 26-24. That pivotal upset proved that Grambling had figured things out, and they then went on to beat Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman before suffering a shocking but singular loss to Alcorn State. As they enter the Bayou Classic, Grambling has won four of their last five games.

They have found a level of consistency in the run game and, crucially, have found ways to win even without star quarterback Czavian Teasett in the lineup. Freshman Hayden Benoit has stepped up admirably, even showcasing his arm talent in the victory over Bethune-Cookman, throwing for four touchdowns and one interception on 12-of-20 passing.

Prediction: Grambling has been clicking, and they have the momentum, strategy, and confidence needed to win this rivalry game demonstrably. I believe Southern is desperately looking toward the future, seeking a coach who can steady the ship and return them to their historic dominance—whether that's Marshall Faulk or another tenured coach. This year's on-field Bayou Classic might be less of a celebration of the present and more a stark indication of the past that haunts the Jaguars.